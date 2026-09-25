‘Unabomber’ review: The education of a terrorist on Netflix

When Ted Kaczynski was still killing people with unsigned explosives, the Associated Press would slug its stories UNABOM, after the FBI’s internal code for the case—(UNiversity and Airline BOMing). That tag eventually morphed into “Unabomber,” the title of this tidy, taut, but quite liberal account of a murder spree that took three lives and an investigation that took 17 years. Jacob Tremblay

The death toll of the so-called Unabomber is a bit misleading, since he also injured 23 people beginning in 1978 and terrorized a nervously uncertain group of potential victims—his mailings went to people in science, business, advertising, transportation and academia. After major newspapers acceded to Kaczynski’s demand that they publish his 35,000-word “manifesto” in 1995, the bombings stopped. And the investigation took on a new life.

That is roughly the point where “Unabomber” picks up the story, in its version of present tense—with fictional FBI agent Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley) taking on and solving a case that her dismissive male counterparts have spent years trying to crack. But the film, directed by Janus Metz (“Andor”) and written by Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves, splits its time between the investigation driven by Miller and the education at Harvard University, beginning in 1958, of the young Ted Kaczynski (Jacob Tremblay, “Room”).

It is Miller, backed up by the suspicions of Kaczynski’s brother, David (Matthew Kevin Anderson), who insists that the stylistic similarities between the manifesto and other Kaczynski writings are the link between the angry hermit in the Montana cabin and the person sending IEDs through the USPS. (Criminal profiler James R. Fitzgerald is usually credited with this breakthrough, with the proviso that there was a whole team on the case.)