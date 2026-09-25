‘Toxic meets Bombay Velvet': Internet finds Alia Bhatt's cabaret dancer look from Love & War ‘unflattering’
Alia Bhatt's first-look poster from Love & War showcased her in a glamorous outfit, but it disappointed fans on social media.
After the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali have reunited for another film, Love & War. A day earlier, Ranbir Kapoor’s poster from the film was released, sending the internet into a fan frenzy. On Friday, the makers unveiled Alia’s first-look poster, but it seems to have received a more mixed response online. In fact, some fans compared her look to those from films such as Toxic and Bombay Velvet.
Alia Bhatt's Love & War poster sparks comparison with Toxic
In the first-look poster, Alia can be seen wearing a magenta-red outfit consisting of a crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt, paired with an elaborate feathered headpiece reminiscent of a cabaret dancer. While some fans were delighted to see her new look, others appeared disappointed.
Some Reddit users believed the poster had been made using AI or was "heavily edited", while others felt Alia’s look gave them a sense of déjà vu. One Reddit user wrote, "It's giving Nadia from Toxic." Another commented, “(South) Bombay Velvet.”
Sharing Kiara Advani’s poster from Toxic, another user wrote, "19-20 ka farak hai." Another comment read, "Toxic plus Bombay Velvet in every possible way." One commented, "Toxic meets Bombay Velvet meets Animal that the vibe so far." Another wrote, “This is so unflattering. Looks like they copied Toxic for some reason.”
Just a day earlier, Bhansali Productions unveiled Ranbir’s first-look poster. In the poster, he was seen driving a vintage car, dressed in a white T-shirt and glasses, while sporting a short buzz cut. One detail immediately stood out: one hand was gripping the steering wheel, while the other was visibly bruised and bloodied. While Ranbir’s character poster received a positive response from fans, Alia’s poster appears to have divided the internet.
About Love & War
Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War marks his reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after Saawariya and with Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is also his first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. While the story has largely been kept under wraps, reports suggest that Love & War is a period romantic war drama. Ranbir and Vicky reportedly play Indian Air Force officers whose lives become connected to Alia’s character, with a love triangle unfolding against the backdrop of war. Written by Sanjay and Ila Bedi Dutta, the film also stars Supriya Pathak in a key role. Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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