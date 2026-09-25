The Paradise actor defends Nani film despite ‘mental anguish’ from his deleted scene: ‘Stop looking for logic’
An actor from Srikanth Odela's Nani-starrer The Paradise stated that he poured his ‘heart and soul’ for a scene, only for it to be cut during editing.
Srikanth Odela’s Nani-starrer The Paradise was released in theatres this Thursday with paid premieres on Wednesday evening. The film gave Nani the biggest opening of his career but received criticism from audiences and critics alike. Remo Raheem, who played a supporting role in the film, stated his ‘mental anguish’ over a 7-minute scene of his being cut from the film. Nonetheless, he defended the film against criticism.
(Also Read: The Paradise movie review: Nani's film leaves you with a sense of déjà vu; bogged down by legacy it doesn't live up to)
The Paradise actor reveals 7-minute scene was cut
Remo posted a video on his Instagram featuring a short clip from The Paradise in which he spars with Nani for a moment. Revealing that it was initially a much longer scene, he said, “I have been feeling bad. My truck scene in The Paradise is actually 5-7 minutes long. But due to the film’s length, they had to cut it short.”
Deep Dive
In his caption, he wrote that he put his ‘heart and soul’ into the scene, writing, “There is immense hard work involved in acting in movies. The pain and disappointment are indescribable when scenes—into which one has poured their heart and soul—end up being cut during editing. For an actor, facing such a situation causes deep mental anguish.”
Asks the audience to stop looking for logic
Remo, however, also defended The Paradise, praising its concept. He said, “Let’s put that aside. Did you watch the movie? Did you like it or not? Let me know. Please go watch the film because it's good and has a strong subject: motherly sentiment.”
He also asked the audience to stop nitpicking over logic, adding, “If you keep looking for logic, no film will satisfy you. Please watch a movie as a movie. Don’t kill cinema, support it. Everyone is calling it a bad film, but it’s not at all. Watch it with your family.”
About The Paradise
The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It is Odela’s second film with Nani after his debut film, Dasara, in 2023. Nani plays Jadal in the film, which also stars Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar, and Raghav Juyal in lead roles.
The film received criticism for relying on the same old saviour trope. According to the trade website Sacnilk, The Paradise collected ₹46.25 crore net domestic and ₹76.90 crore gross worldwide. It has beaten the openings of Nani’s previous films, Dasara, HIT: The Third Case and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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