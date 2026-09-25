What is ‘Pink Clouding’? Taylor Swift's new song has fans thinking lyrics are about Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift’s latest song, “Pink Clouding,” has become one of the most discussed tracks from her surprise release, The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. Fans are now searching for the meaning of the title and debating whether the emotional lyrics reference Swift’s former relationship with Joe Alwyn or another ex. Taylor Swift’s new track “Pink Clouding” from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore has sparked debate among Swifties. (REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo/File Photo)

The speculation intensified after Swift unveiled four new songs as part of the expanded edition of her record-breaking album. During the announcement, the singer said the tracks were written during a celebratory trip to Sweden with longtime collaborators Max Martin and Shellback.

“We really just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in,” Swift said. She explained that the trio ended up writing more songs after finding a studio during the trip that they took a year after the release of the album.

Also read: Taylor Swift teases ‘Patient Zero’ music video with Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell: What to know about The Encore

What does ‘pink clouding’ mean? According to Healthline, “pink clouding,” or the pink cloud syndrome describes a stage of early addiction recovery marked by feelings of euphoria or emotional highs.

The term is loosely related to the “honeymoon phase” in a relationship and seeing situations through “rose-colored glasses.”

Fans have interpreted Swift's lyrics, which depict a love based on emotional optimism before reality crept in, according to this definition.

The lyrics' references to leaving someone “up there on a pink cloud” and their subsequent admission, “You met me at a cursed time,” have stoked speculation among Swifties that the she regrets hurting a former partner.

The second verse appears to refer on regret and not the romance. Swift sung about wanting to apologize years later and suggested she met someone during a difficult period in her life. By the third verse, the remorse is even more explicit, Lyrics expressed fear of having left lasting emotional scars on “a good person.”

Also read: Who is Taylor Swift's Babylon about? Sophie Turner, Joe Alwyn, Justin Bieber's names come up as fans share theories

Swifties debate whether the song is about Joe Alwyn The lyrics have divided Swift’s fanbase. A growing number of listeners believe the song is directed at Joe Alwyn, whom Swift dated for more than six years before their reported split in 2023.

Several posts on X argued that the lyrics read as an apology to Alwyn. One fan wrote, “Pink Clouding: 7/10. The only song that really seems to be for Joe Alwyn (with a reference even to The Archer) is practically an apology… swifties you guys just lose.”

Another user referenced another song that fans say are for Joe Alwyn and wrote, “pink clouding is an apology for using him as the getaway car and i won’t be elaborating further.”

Another called “Pink Clouding” “the only song that really seems to be for Joe Alwyn.” One wrote, “hot take i think pink clouding is a lot more about joe alwyn than patient zero sorry guys!”

Another user wrote, “Patient Zero is about Marty Healy and Pink Clouding about Joe Alwyn. She literally just said he was so good and didn’t deserve the way she treated him, that she wants to apologize.”