Farah Khan teases Main Hoon Na sequel after Arjun Kapoor's demand: ‘Agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango…’

Bollywood choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan, in 2004. From its memorable characters and chart-topping songs to the chemistry between its cast, everything about the film has kept it a fan favourite even two decades later. Recently, Farah reacted to Arjun Kapoor’s demand for a sequel, and her cryptic response has left fans wondering if she just hinted at Main Hoon Na 2. Farah Khan hints at Main Hoon Na sequel.

Farah Khan hints at Main Hoon Na sequel On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video of him watching Main Hoon Na in a hotel room and wrote, "The joy of watching your all time fav film randomly on tv as you check in into a hotel in this digital era... We need a sequel asap!!!" Arjun tagged Farah in his story, and the filmmaker replied, "Hahaha... agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango... @arjunkapoor lov u (sic)."

The response is a play on Shah Rukh' famous line from Farah's 2007 film, On Shanti Om, her follow up to Main Hoon Na.

Earlier, when Farah announced that her next film will be with Shah Rukh, rumours about Main Hoon Na 2 surfaced online. However, the filmmaker dismissed the rumours. In a statement to The Times of India, Farah has now responded to these reports and put them to rest. She said, “Don't believe in all these rumours.”