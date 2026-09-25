The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 1: Nani gives career-best opening at ₹75 crore; beats Baahubali, War
The Paradise worldwide box office collection day 1: The mass action entertainer has registered the biggest opening of Nani’s career and that too, by a distance.
The Paradise worldwide box office collection: Nani’s The Paradise has taken a rocking start at the box office despite abysmal reviews. The mass action entertainer has registered the biggest opening of Nani’s career, and that too, by a distance. In the process, it has also beaten the starts of some all-time blockbusters from Telugu and Hindi cinema.
The Paradise box office update
The Paradise had a blockbuster start both in India and abroad, largely on the back of its original Telugu version. The film had earned ₹11.60 crore net in paid previews on Wednesday, one of the highest for any film this year. Then, on Thursday, its release day, The Paradise added ₹34.60 crore net to the haul. This has taken its domestic opening-day haul to ₹46 crore net ( ₹55 crore gross). This is easily the best start of Nani’s career. However, the film’s pan-India aspirations were doomed, as the dubbed versions failed to fire. The Hindi and Tamil versions of The Paradise have collectively contributed under ₹4 crore net so far, leaving the Telugu version to do the heavy lifting.
Overseas, The Paradise began on a splendid note, collecting $2 million in international markets through paid previews and day 1 collections. This takes the film’s worldwide opening to a neat ₹75 crore. The previous biggest opening for a Nani film was HIT 3's ₹40 crore on its opening day last year.
The Paradise beats Baahubali, War
Deep Dive
The ₹75-crore start is enough to take The Paradise into the top-40 openings of all time for Indian films. The film is just behind Hindi film Stree 2, which earned around ₹80 crore worldwide on its first day. However, it has managed to beat two big blockbusters - Baahubali The Beginning ( ₹73 crore) and War ( ₹74 crore). However, The Paradise ‘beating’ them should be taken with a pinch of salt, as these films’ inflation-adjusted openings would easily exceed ₹100 crore.
All about The Paradise
The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. The film tells the story of a tribe named Savaari from the fictional place Paradise, who fight to get legal recognition from the government. They also struggle to escape the control of a feudal lord who exploits them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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