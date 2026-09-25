Mushtaq Khan had no lines in Welcome, iconic ‘meri ek taang nakli hai’ dialogue was created on set, recalls Anees Bazmee
A veteran figure in the Indian film industry, Mushtaq Khan breathed his last on Thursday evening. He was 56.
Actor Mushtaq Khan worked in dozens of films over a decades-long career. But he came to be known best for his small role in Anees Bazmee's Welcome. In the film, his signature line about having a prosthetic line became iconic. Upon the actor's sudden death on Thursday, director Bazmee recalled their memories together and how that iconic line came to be.
Anees Bazmee recalls Mushtaq Khan in Welcome
Welcome, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Malika Sherawat, and Feroz Khan. The slapstick comedy was a box-office success. Mushtaq Khan played a member of Anil and Nana's gang. Speaking with ANI, Anees Bazmee recalled, “I didn't have any major role for Mushtaq Khan initially. I told him the same and shared that he would be standing behind the bodyguard, but assured him to do something. He loved me so much that he came.”
Days into the shoot, Mushtaq Khan told Anees that he still didn't have any lines, after which the director decided to develop a dedicated portion for the actor, saying he ‘sat through the night’ to write it. “I told Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor that they won't speak, but the man behind them will. They are such good actors, and they are my good friends. They readily agreed,” Anees Bazmee recalled.
Deep Dive
That collaboration eventually produced the now-famous line: “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player tha.” The sequence became so memorable that Mushtaq Khan often said it became his signature. “I remember Mushtaq Khan told me some time back, ‘Believe me. I have done so many films, but people still recognise me. Wherever I go, they ask me to say the dialogue',” the filmmaker added.
Mushtaq Khan dies
A veteran figure in the Indian film industry, Mushtaq Khan, breathed his last on Thursday evening. The late actor was reportedly battling lung cancer for a long period. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital in critical condition. He was placed in the ICU, where he died on Thursday.
His business partner Shivam confirmed the news to HT City. He said, “He passed away around 7pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days ago and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer.”
The actor's death saw a wave of tributes from industry friends and colleagues.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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