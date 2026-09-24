The Love Hypothesis, Jab We Met and more: 6 most heartwarming romantic comedies to watch on Prime Video

Romantic comedies are making a strong comeback and, truth be told, they do provide the kind of comfort that people need in their lives. When you fall in love, the stories usually offer the best kind of escape from reality. While many films take a slower, more emotional approach, the final outcomes are still worth the time invested. These six romantic comedies should definitely be added to your watchlist. The streaming service Prime Video India offers a good selection of romantic films. Whether it's Hollywood favourites or more recent Bollywood movies, these six romantic comedies should definitely be added to your watchlist. 1. The Love Hypothesis (2026) The much-anticipated adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's best-selling novel had its premiere on September 23, when Lili Reinhart portrayed Olive Smith, a determined PhD candidate whose carefully laid-out life undergoes an unexpected change after she impulsively kisses the notoriously intimidating professor in her department, Dr Adam Carlsen (played by Tom Bateman), in order to avoid the lie she had told her best friend Anh (Rachel Marsh). At first, the arrangement is a fake dating one, meant to be convenient for both of them, but as is usual in such situations, it ends up being a great deal more complicated. As Olive and Adam spend increasing amounts of time together, the original atmosphere of grumpy meeting sunshine gradually changes to one that is more vulnerable and genuine.

2. Jab We Met (2007) Certain love stories just won't become outdated, and Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is one of them and undoubtedly one of the most popular modern romances. The movie features Aditya (played by Shahid Kapoor), a wealthy businessman struggling with his life after turbulent relationships and family issues, and Geet (played by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a highly talkative, strongly optimistic woman who has no intention of letting him stay unhappy. The chaotic journey begins with their first meeting on a train, but the true appeal of the film is all that takes place afterwards. Their relationship develops through friendship, a deep understanding, and the unexpected ways they alter each other's lives. Together with the memorable music and the chemistry between the leading actors, it is easy to see why the film has remained a favourite.

3. Red, White and Royal Blue (2023) What happens when the son of the US President and the son of a British prince shift from sworn rivals to feigning friendship to advance the cause of international diplomacy? In Red, White & Royal Blue, Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) start out with a very public rivalry before circumstances force them into a carefully arranged friendship. Of course, the longer they spend time together out of the camera's view, the more their carefully built-up public images start to collapse. The enemies-to-lovers storyline slowly turns into something far more emotional, as both men come to face their fears, expectations and the pressure of always being watched.

4. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) Helmed by Karan Johar, the story revolves around Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh), a flamboyant man from Punjab, and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), an intellectual Bengali journalist, who come from completely different family backgrounds. Although they fall in love despite these differences, they soon realise that winning over their families to accept their relationship is a wholly different challenge. The way they deal with this is to exchange homes for three months, so each person has an opportunity to gain a better understanding of the other's world. This setup leads to a lot of comedy, as well as some serious discussions regarding patriarchy, family expectations, identity and the compromises that people make in order to be in a relationship. They come to the realisation that it was easy to fall in love, but that they have to actively work to secure the kind of relationship they desire.

5. The Big Sick (2017) There are not many films that achieve such a balance of humour and heartbreak as The Big Sick. The film is based on the real-life relationship between writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, and centres on comedian Kumail (Kumail Nanjiani) and graduate student Emily (Zoe Kazan) as their relationship faces challenges stemming from cultural expectations, family, and an unexpected medical emergency. The romance is rather simple, but things become a great deal more complicated when Emily ends up in the hospital, and Kumail has to deal with a situation he never thought he'd have to face. The film is funny, uncomfortable, and deeply touching, all the while remaining focused on the people at the heart of the story.

6. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) The film by Ayan Mukerji centres on Naina (Deepika Padukone), a reserved and introverted medical student, and Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor), an adventurous and highly independent man who dreams of travelling the world. Their relationship begins during a trip with friends, but romance becomes secondary as both characters pursue very different paths for their futures.