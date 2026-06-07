OG He-Man Dolph Lundgren calls passing the torch to Nicholas Galitzine in Masters of the Universe 'emotional'| Interview

It was in 1987 that Dolph Lundgren proclaimed he had ‘the power’ as he transformed into He-Man for the character’s debut on the big screen. Four decades on, Nicholas Galitzine is taking over the mantle in a reboot, directed by Travis Knight. Masters of the Universe released in theatres this weekend, and to fans’ surprise, it featured a cameo from Dolph himself. Dolph Lundgren (L) played He-Man in the 1987 film, Masters of the Universe, while Nicholas Galitzine (R) stars in the new reboot.

Dolph Lundgren on Nicholas Galitzine Prior to the release, the veteran action star spoke to Hindustan Times about filming the cameo, passing off the torch to Nicholas, and how action stars of today have it different from his days.

In He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Dolph appears as a man in the gym who offers advice to the ‘new guy’ Nicholas. The meta scene has been praised by fans. Talking about filming it, Dolph says, “It was a bit emotional. When I showed up on set, I hadn't met Nicholas before. It was like speaking to a younger version of myself when I did the scene. It's a little bit unusual because I have done Creed 2, where I did the same character 40 years later, but I wasn't speaking to a younger version of myself. The fact that somebody else is playing the role was unusual.”

However, Dolph is completely behind Nicholas and his portrayal of the iconic superhero. “It felt like it was about time, and I'm glad the filmmakers did a great job with the picture,” says the 68-year-old action star.

‘Hollywood is difficult’ He-Man was the first lead role for Dolph in a commercial mainstream film, but he was already a star by then. His debut, as boxer Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, turned him into an overnight sensation. Over the years, the actor has been part of several big franchises, including Universal Soldier and The Expendables. When asked about how it is different for actors today, Dolph says, “Hollywood has always been difficult. Trying to be successful and famous is difficult. It takes a lot of work and a little bit of luck. Once you get famous, that is difficult too, maybe even more difficult. I don't think it's easier for young kids now.”

The actor says younger actors have more work options, but that doesn’t necessarily make things easier for them. “When I did He-Man, you were either a TV actor or a movie star. Nobody did both. Now, obviously, you have the whole span of platforms, TV shows, and movies made for television. It's a whole different spectrum. So, there's more work and more options for young actors. In my day, you had to make a choice. But I think it's equally difficult,” he adds.

Apart from Nicholas and Dolph, Masters of the Universe also features Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Kristen Wiig, Morena Baccarin, and Idris Elba.