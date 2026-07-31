Manushi Chillar: My CWG performance will celebrate India and the essence of unity

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) handover ceremony at Glasgow on August 2 marks more than the passing of a sporting baton. It is the world’s first glimpse of the CWG 2030 host nation’s identity. Manushi Chillar leaves for Glasgow to perform at CWG 2026 closing ceremony

This year, one of the faces introducing India culturally at the ceremony to that global audience will be actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. For someone who has represented the country before and grown up playing competitive sport, the moment, she says, carries both pride and emotion.

Describing her first reaction to being invited to perform at the ceremony, Chillar, says “I was genuinely thrilled. The Commonwealth Games represent much more than a sporting event. They’re a celebration of excellence, discipline and the spirit of bringing people together. To be part of it, representing India on such a global stage, feels incredibly special. It’s an honour to contribute, even in a small way, to a moment that celebrates our athletes and our country.”

While she remains tight-lipped about what audiences can expect, Chhillar hints that the performance has been designed to capture the country’s spirit. “I don’t want to give too much away, but I can say that it’s a performance that celebrates India and the essence of unity. The ceremony is symbolic and I hope audiences feel the pride, optimism and warmth that India wants to share with the Commonwealth. I’m really looking forward to being part of that moment.”

The occasion holds a deeper significance for Chhillar because of her own sporting background. Before becoming Miss World in 2017, and eventually an actor, she played competitive sports, an experience she believes shaped her personality.

“Sports have always been a part of my life. Growing up, I played competitive sports, and those experiences taught me discipline, resilience and teamwork, qualities that have stayed with me in every phase of my journey.”

Drawing a parallel between this opportunity and representing India as Miss World, she says, “Having represented India on an international stage through Miss World, I understand how emotional it feels to wear your country’s colours. That makes this opportunity even more meaningful because I know what it means to represent India before a global audience.”

Although she hasn’t had the chance to interact with many athletes recently, Chhillar says she has been closely following Team India’s journey and remains inspired by their determination.

“Every athlete has a story of perseverance behind the medals and the headlines, and that’s what I admire the most. I’ll definitely be cheering them on and celebrating their achievements,” says the Tehran (2025) actor.

Her message for Team India is one of admiration and encouragement. “I’m incredibly proud of Team India,” she says. “Every time our athletes step onto the world stage, they carry the hopes of millions with them, and that’s a tremendous responsibility. They inspire an entire generation to dream bigger and work harder.”

The Samrat Prithviraj (2022) actor adds, “Being there to cheer them on in person is a privilege, and I hope they know that the entire country is behind them. I wish each one of them the very best, and I hope they enjoy every moment of representing India.”