OG Sita Dipika Chikhlia has no criticism for Sai Pallavi after saying ‘Sita with curly hair not in Ramayana’

“Why should I say anything? She is a very good actor. Ultimately, when it releases, we will see, whatever. But I know she is a very good actor, and she will definitely do very well. She’s beautiful, too. Because it’s important to be a good actor to fit into a role. Why speak badly about anyone’s project? I do not believe in that,” she added, seemingly putting off her opinion till after the film's release.

On the Hindi Rush podcast, Dipika was asked about Sai being cast as Sita, given that she had played the role on the TV show. The actor was all praise for her, saying, “I have seen Sai’s South Indian films, and I believe she’s a very good actor. Very, very good actor. I also feel like I had played Sita, and now she’s playing it. So, I don’t want to say anything negative.”

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is all anyone can seem to talk about lately due to its massive budget and casting choices. Even as criticism pours in for casting Sai Pallavi as Sita in the Indian epic, OG Sita, actor Dipika Chikhlia , has nothing negative to say about the actor. This comes days after she pointed out that Ramayana did not mention Sita with curly hair, as Sai naturally has. (Also Read: Dipika Chikhlia defends Ranbir Kapoor's casting in Ramayana amid criticism: ‘Someone who can do Animal can play Ram’ )

Last week, while speaking to Variety India, Dipika had said, “Variety India, last week: The description of Sita in Tulsidas’ Ramayan was that of a woman with almond eyes, a certain height, hair and skin. That’s what Ramanand Sagar was looking for, and he saw it in me.” While she praised Sai’s acting skills, she also added, “Sitaji with curly hair is not mentioned in Ramayan.”

Sai Pallavi on keeping herself ‘pure’ to play Sita At the promotional Pratham Sankalp event in Delhi for Ramayana, Sai was asked about what it was like to play Sita in Ramayana. She said, “It’s not easy for actors to get roles like this. Because it’s not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version.”

She then added, “I don’t think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role. It’s not something that you can go after, and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film.”

The actor also revealed that she kept herself as ‘pure’ as possible while playing the role, stating, “I was always keeping myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it very neutral. So I have the best version of myself presenting there.”

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part will be released in theatres for Diwali 2026, while the second will hit screens for Diwali 2027.