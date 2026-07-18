Sai Pallavi says she kept herself ‘as pure as possible’, meditated to play Sita in Ramayana: ‘Not easy to play Goddess’

The promotions for Ramayana: Part 1 were kicked off in New Delhi on Saturday with the Pratham Sankalp event. The film’s cast and crew attended the event, which also saw guests from various walks of life, including cinema and spirituality. At the event, director Nitesh Tiwari was all praise for Sai Pallavi, who also spoke about playing Sita in the film. Sai Pallavi plays Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana.

Sai Pallavi on playing Sita in Ramayana When Sai was asked about what it was like to play Sita in Ramayana, she said, “It’s not easy for actors to get roles like this. Because it’s not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version.”

She then added, “I don’t think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role. It’s not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film.”

The actor also revealed that she kept herself as ‘pure’ as possible while playing the role, stating, “I was always keeping myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it very neutral. So I have the best version of myself presenting there.”