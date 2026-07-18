5 things to know as Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi kick off Ramayana promotions with Pratham Sankalp event

Even though Ranbir has been diagnosed with conjunctivitis, he attended the Pratham Sankalp event while taking necessary precautions. A source close to the actor told Hindustan Times earlier this week that the infection first affected his daughter, Raha. Like many parents who spend time caring for their children, Ranbir is believed to have contracted the infection from her, as conjunctivitis spreads easily through close contact.

Ramayana officially began its promotional campaign with the Pratham Sankalp event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on July 18. Co-producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, and cast members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil, Ravi Dubey, Shobana, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Ajinkya Deo, and Kumar Vishwas, attended the event. After the Delhi event, the team will head to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 as part of the film's international promotional campaign.

Months after we got the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is finally ready to take its next big step. The film's promotional journey began with the grand Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi. With a trailer preview, a global Comic-Con showcase, and fresh updates on Ranbir Kapoor, here's a look at five key things to know about this ambitious retelling of the epic.

A source close to the film informed, “Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too..”

Despite the discomfort, the actor has decided not to miss the event. “As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, RK, who is always known for fulfilling his commitments, will maybe be seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution,” the source added.