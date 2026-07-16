Ranbir Kapoor gets conjunctivitis from Raha ahead of Ramayana event in Delhi | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for one of the biggest events of the year with the trailer launch of Ramayana, but he will be making an appearance under unexpected circumstances. The actor has developed conjunctivitis just days before the grand event and is expected to wear black glasses as a precaution. Even so, Ranbir isn't letting the infection get in the way of his commitment and will attend the star-studded event in Delhi as planned. Ranbir Kapoor caught the infection from daughter Raha.

Ranbir Kapoor caught the infection from daughter Raha A source close to the actor tells Hindustan Times, the infection first affected Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha. Like many parents who spend time caring for their children, the actor is believed to have contracted conjunctivitis from her. The eye infection, commonly known as pink eye, spreads easily through close contact, making it common for multiple family members to get infected during an outbreak. A source close to the film informs, “Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and like any doting father, Ranbir got infected too..”

Even with the discomfort, Ranbir has chosen not to skip the important event. “As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, RK, who is always known for fulfilling his commitments, will maybe seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution,” the source added.

A massive trailer launch in Delhi Just days before one of the year's biggest film events, excitement around Ramayana: Part 1 continues to build. Reportedly, the trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic is set to be unveiled on July 18 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra will lead the star-studded event, with several members of the cast expected to attend. There is, however, no confirmation yet on whether Yash, who stars as Ravana, and Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman, will make an appearance at the launch.

The film is headed to San Diego Comic-Con The trailer launch in Delhi is just the first stop in Ramayana's worldwide promotional journey. After the India event, the makers will head to San Diego Comic-Con on July 23 for a special showcase. With this, Ramayana becomes only the second Indian film after Kalki 2898 AD to be presented at the globally renowned event. Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Namit Malhotra are expected to be present at the event.

Mounted on a reported budget of ₹4,000 crore, the two-part film is among the most ambitious projects ever made in Indian cinema. Its music also brings together two legendary names—AR Rahman and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer—adding another global dimension to the epic.

The official SDCC listing sets the tone for the story, stating, “In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.”