‘You beat kids, tear-gassed them’: Vishal Dadlani defends Gen-Z protesters amid Kangana Ranaut's remarks
Vishal Dadlani has backed Gen-Z student protesters, saying the focus should be on the violence they faced, not the language they used during protests.
Music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani has come out in favour of Gen-Z student protesters who have been criticised for the choice of words in their speeches and social media handles. In response to the criticism coming in the wake of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram meltdown in the last few days, Vishal has stated that while the attention should be drawn towards the way in which the protesters were treated, especially being lathi-charged, tear-gassed and beaten up.
What Vishal Dadlani said
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Vishal Dadlani shared a strongly-worded note defending the students. He wrote, "Bad Language!? You beat kids in the street. Pelted rocks at them, and blamed them! SHOT at them. Tear-gassed them. Pellet-gunned their fkn faces. YOUR bhaade-ke-goons are going around threatening and beating them even now! You earned the gaalis, my "fraand"."
In the caption of his post, Vishal also took aim at what he described as organised attempts to shape public opinion against the young protesters. He wrote, “Oh, and….Running paid story-campaigns and influencer campaigns only makes you look more pathetic,” followed by a laughing emoji.
Kangana Ranaut criticised the protesters
Vishal Dadlani's reaction was immediate following the backlash faced by BJP Member of Parliament and actor Kangana Ranaut after she called out the students' protestors because of the manner in which they had behaved and the videos that they were sharing online. On her Instagram stories, she referred to the videos as “puke-inducing.”
She wrote, “Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once.”
Kangana further added, “India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication. You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels. I need some healing, digital detox.”
She also wrote, "I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she added.
Since then, Kangana Ranaut has been facing backlash across social media platforms for using disrespectful words for the youth of the nation whilst never fully calling out how the protestors were treated at Jantar Mantar on July 20 during Sansad March, organised by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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