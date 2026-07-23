Indian Idol 16 grand finale: Vishal Dadlani to miss crowning the winner; take a look at top 6 finalists

After months of performances, emotional moments and inspiring stories, Indian Idol Season 16 is ready to wrap up with its grand finale on Sunday, July 26. Built around this season's theme, Yaadon Ki Playlist, the finale promises an evening packed with music, nostalgia and celebration as one of the six finalists walks away with the coveted Indian Idol trophy. Indian Idol 16 grand finale: Top 6 finalists, star-studded guests and all you need to know before the winner is crowned.

Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla have made it to the final stage of the competition after impressing both the judges and viewers throughout the season.

A season filled with memorable performances Judges Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah have guided the contestants throughout the competition, while host Aditya Narayan has steered the show through every milestone. Together, they have witnessed the finalists evolve into confident performers, making this one of the most memorable seasons of the singing reality show.

The grand finale will also feature several special guests. Joining Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah for the celebrations will be Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill and Urmila Matondkar, adding even more star power to the finale.