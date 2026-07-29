Spider-Man: Brand New Day first reactions: Tom Holland's film scores 91% on Rotten Tomatoes amid positive reviews

For comparison, Spider-Man: Homecoming holds a 92% critics' score and an 87% audience score, Spider-Man: Far From Home stands at 91% with a 95% audience score, while Spider-Man: No Way Home enjoys a 93% critics' score and a 97% audience score.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with a 93% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes before settling at 91% as additional reviews came in. Even with the slight dip, the film continues to rank second highest-rated entries in Tom Holland's Spider-Man series.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is off to a promising beginning even before the film releases in theatres globally. Following the positive reactions that took over the social media platforms after the film had its world premiere, the official reviews for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have finally been released. The critics have been welcoming the newest appearance of Tom Holland as the iconic Spider-Man, saying that it is the best Spider-Man movie up until now. In addition to that, the film's Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed too.

However, some box office experts have also predicted that the film could even hit the $300 million figure mark provided there is an increase in the demand for it. On the other hand, the initial box office predictions made by Sony were somewhere in the range of $190 million to $195 million.

All the positive reviews have further helped build anticipation regarding the movie release. Variety reports that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to open this weekend with a domestic box office estimate between $260 million and $280 million in 4,300 theaters in North America.

First reactions came immediately following the film’s worldwide release, and thus far they have been very positive. The acting ability of Tom Holland was widely recognized by critics, with some even stating that the movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the greatest Spider-Man movie ever made. Another point mentioned by reviewers is the surprising elements of the storyline and the development of Sadie Sink’s character.

Cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, other actors who have been cast for the film include Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Other cast members who will appear in the movie include Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle / The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk.

In a cast, Sadie Sink makes an appearance in an undisclosed role that has already created speculation among fans of the film who are speculating that she might be Jean Grey.

India release details Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in India on July 30, 2026, which is a day before the world premiere of the movie on July 31.

The movie will be shown in the following languages in India: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will be available in several premium versions like 2D, 3D, 4DX 3D, SCREEN X, Dolby Cinema 3D, ICE 3D, MX4D 3D, P[XL], and BIGPIX.