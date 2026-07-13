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    Ranbir Kapoor buys four land parcels spanning 25 acres in Mulshi near Pune for ₹16.42 crore

    Ranbir Kapoor doubles down on land, acquiring 25 acres in near Pune. He later expanded his portfolio with another purchase in Ayodhya

    Published on: Jul 13, 2026, 15:41:59 IST
    By Mehul R Thakkar
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    Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has acquired nearly 25 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi taluka for 16.42 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

    Ranbir Kapoor has acquired nearly 25 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi taluka for ₹16.42 crore. In May 2026, he had purchased land of over ₹3 crore in Ayodhya. (HT Files)
    Ranbir Kapoor has acquired nearly 25 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi taluka for ₹16.42 crore. In May 2026, he had purchased land of over ₹3 crore in Ayodhya. (HT Files)

    The transaction comprises four adjoining land parcels in Pimpri village, with the sale agreement registered on April 30, 2026. The first parcel measures 21,400 sq m and was purchased for 3.31 crore; the second spans 29,900 sq m and was acquired for 4.62 crore; the third measures 43,800 sq m and was purchased for 7.07 crore; and the fourth covers 8,900 sq m and was acquired for 1.39 crore.

    Together, the four parcels span 1,04,000 sq m (around 25.7 acres) and were purchased for a total consideration of 16.42 crore. The transaction attracted 82.13 lakh in stamp duty, according to the registration documents.

    A message was sent to Ranbir Kapoor. The story will be updated if a response is received. The sellers could not be reached for comment.

    Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor buys land parcel in Ayodhya at HoABL’s project for 3.31 crore

    Ranbir Kapoor's land purchase in Ayodhya

    In May 2026, The House of Abhinandan Lodha said that Ranbir Kapoor acquired a land parcel at its project ‘The Sarayu’ in a transaction valued at around 3.31 crore.

    The land parcel measured 2,134 sq ft and reflects the growing demand for luxury-branded plotted developments in the temple city, it said.

    The acquisition was part of ‘The Sarayu by HoABL’, a 75-acre plotted development located along the banks of the Sarayu River. According to the company, the project will include a clubhouse, over 35 lifestyle amenities, and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel operated by The Leela.

    Bollywood stars bet on land

    Ranbir Kapoor's latest acquisition comes amid celebrity interest in real estate investments outside Mumbai. Bollywood personalities have increasingly diversified their property portfolios by acquiring agricultural and non-agricultural land, holiday homes and premium residential assets across destinations such as Alibaug, Lonavala, Pune and Goa.

    Also Read: Cricketer K L Rahul and his father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, buy land for 9.85 crore near Mumbai

    Several noted personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, have invested in land across the country.

    • Mehul R Thakkar
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mehul R Thakkar

      Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More

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    Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Ranbir Kapoor Buys Four Land Parcels Spanning 25 Acres In Mulshi Near Pune For ₹16.42 Crore
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