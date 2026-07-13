Ranbir Kapoor buys four land parcels spanning 25 acres in Mulshi near Pune for ₹16.42 crore

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has acquired nearly 25 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi taluka for ₹16.42 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Ranbir Kapoor has acquired nearly 25 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi taluka for ₹16.42 crore. In May 2026, he had purchased land of over ₹3 crore in Ayodhya. (HT Files)

The transaction comprises four adjoining land parcels in Pimpri village, with the sale agreement registered on April 30, 2026. The first parcel measures 21,400 sq m and was purchased for ₹3.31 crore; the second spans 29,900 sq m and was acquired for ₹4.62 crore; the third measures 43,800 sq m and was purchased for ₹7.07 crore; and the fourth covers 8,900 sq m and was acquired for ₹1.39 crore.

Together, the four parcels span 1,04,000 sq m (around 25.7 acres) and were purchased for a total consideration of ₹16.42 crore. The transaction attracted ₹82.13 lakh in stamp duty, according to the registration documents.

A message was sent to Ranbir Kapoor. The story will be updated if a response is received. The sellers could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor buys land parcel in Ayodhya at HoABL’s project for ₹3.31 crore

Ranbir Kapoor's land purchase in Ayodhya In May 2026, The House of Abhinandan Lodha said that Ranbir Kapoor acquired a land parcel at its project ‘The Sarayu’ in a transaction valued at around ₹3.31 crore.

The land parcel measured 2,134 sq ft and reflects the growing demand for luxury-branded plotted developments in the temple city, it said.

The acquisition was part of ‘The Sarayu by HoABL’, a 75-acre plotted development located along the banks of the Sarayu River. According to the company, the project will include a clubhouse, over 35 lifestyle amenities, and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel operated by The Leela.

Bollywood stars bet on land Ranbir Kapoor's latest acquisition comes amid celebrity interest in real estate investments outside Mumbai. Bollywood personalities have increasingly diversified their property portfolios by acquiring agricultural and non-agricultural land, holiday homes and premium residential assets across destinations such as Alibaug, Lonavala, Pune and Goa.

Also Read: Cricketer K L Rahul and his father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, buy land for ₹9.85 crore near Mumbai

Several noted personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, have invested in land across the country.