Ranbir Kapoor buys four land parcels spanning 25 acres in Mulshi near Pune for ₹16.42 crore
Ranbir Kapoor doubles down on land, acquiring 25 acres in near Pune. He later expanded his portfolio with another purchase in Ayodhya
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has acquired nearly 25 acres of land in Pune's Mulshi taluka for ₹16.42 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
The transaction comprises four adjoining land parcels in Pimpri village, with the sale agreement registered on April 30, 2026. The first parcel measures 21,400 sq m and was purchased for ₹3.31 crore; the second spans 29,900 sq m and was acquired for ₹4.62 crore; the third measures 43,800 sq m and was purchased for ₹7.07 crore; and the fourth covers 8,900 sq m and was acquired for ₹1.39 crore.
Together, the four parcels span 1,04,000 sq m (around 25.7 acres) and were purchased for a total consideration of ₹16.42 crore. The transaction attracted ₹82.13 lakh in stamp duty, according to the registration documents.
A message was sent to Ranbir Kapoor. The story will be updated if a response is received. The sellers could not be reached for comment.
Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor buys land parcel in Ayodhya at HoABL’s project for ₹3.31 crore
Ranbir Kapoor's land purchase in Ayodhya
In May 2026, The House of Abhinandan Lodha said that Ranbir Kapoor acquired a land parcel at its project ‘The Sarayu’ in a transaction valued at around ₹3.31 crore.
The land parcel measured 2,134 sq ft and reflects the growing demand for luxury-branded plotted developments in the temple city, it said.
The acquisition was part of ‘The Sarayu by HoABL’, a 75-acre plotted development located along the banks of the Sarayu River. According to the company, the project will include a clubhouse, over 35 lifestyle amenities, and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel operated by The Leela.
Bollywood stars bet on land
Ranbir Kapoor's latest acquisition comes amid celebrity interest in real estate investments outside Mumbai. Bollywood personalities have increasingly diversified their property portfolios by acquiring agricultural and non-agricultural land, holiday homes and premium residential assets across destinations such as Alibaug, Lonavala, Pune and Goa.
Also Read: Cricketer K L Rahul and his father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, buy land for ₹9.85 crore near Mumbai
Several noted personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, have invested in land across the country.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More
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