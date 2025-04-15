Cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty purchase seven acres of land parcel for 9.85 crore in Thane near Mumbai

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty have jointly acquired seven acres of land within a larger land parcel in Owale at Thane West, near Mumbai, for Rs. 9.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty have jointly acquired seven acres of land within a larger parcel in Owale at Thane West. (HT Files/Instagram)

According to the property registration documents, the transaction involves seven acres of undivided land within a larger parcel spanning 30 acres and 17 guntha.

The documents show that the transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 68.96 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

The transaction was registered on March 20, 2025.

Also Read: Bollywood celebrities cash in on real estate boom, sell Mumbai apartments with 118% average appreciation

Square Yards said Owale is located in Thane West along Ghodbunder Road, one of the key arterial routes connecting Thane to Mumbai.

Both Suneil Shetty and KL Rahul could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty and son Ahan buy ₹8.01 crore property in Mumbai

Previous property transactions

In July 2024, KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Suneil Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, were in the news purchasing an apartment in the Pali Hill area in Bandra, Mumbai, for ₹20 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

According to the documents, the 3,350 sq ft property is on the second floor of the ground-plus-18-floor Sandhu Palace building in the Pali Hill area of Bandra.

Also Read: Cricketer KL Rahul and wife Athiya Suneil Shetty purchase ₹20 crore apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill area

Property registration documents accessed through Square Yards showed that in October 2024, Sunil Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty purchased a 1,200-sq ft property in Mumbai for ₹8.01 crore through a bank auction.

Square Yards said the father and son acquired the property in the Khar West area of Mumbai through a bank auction purchase.