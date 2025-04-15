Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty purchase seven acres of land parcel for 9.85 crore in Thane near Mumbai

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 15, 2025 06:14 PM IST

The land parcel purchased by KL Rahul and Suneil Shetty is located in Owale area of Thane

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty have jointly acquired seven acres of land within a larger land parcel in Owale at Thane West, near Mumbai, for Rs. 9.85 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty have jointly acquired seven acres of land within a larger parcel in Owale at Thane West. (HT Files/Instagram)
Cricketer KL Rahul and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty have jointly acquired seven acres of land within a larger parcel in Owale at Thane West. (HT Files/Instagram)

According to the property registration documents, the transaction involves seven acres of undivided land within a larger parcel spanning 30 acres and 17 guntha.

The documents show that the transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 68.96 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

The transaction was registered on March 20, 2025.

Also Read: Bollywood celebrities cash in on real estate boom, sell Mumbai apartments with 118% average appreciation

Square Yards said Owale is located in Thane West along Ghodbunder Road, one of the key arterial routes connecting Thane to Mumbai.

Both Suneil Shetty and KL Rahul could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty and son Ahan buy 8.01 crore property in Mumbai

Previous property transactions

In July 2024, KL Rahul and his wife Athiya Suneil Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, were in the news purchasing an apartment in the Pali Hill area in Bandra, Mumbai, for 20 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

According to the documents, the 3,350 sq ft property is on the second floor of the ground-plus-18-floor Sandhu Palace building in the Pali Hill area of Bandra.

Also Read: Cricketer KL Rahul and wife Athiya Suneil Shetty purchase 20 crore apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill area

Property registration documents accessed through Square Yards showed that in October 2024, Sunil Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty purchased a 1,200-sq ft property in Mumbai for 8.01 crore through a bank auction.

Square Yards said the father and son acquired the property in the Khar West area of Mumbai through a bank auction purchase.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Cricketer KL Rahul and Suniel Shetty purchase seven acres of land parcel for 9.85 crore in Thane near Mumbai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On