KL Rahul and wife Athiya Suneil Shetty purchase 20 crore apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill area

KL Rahul, cricketer and his wife Athiya Suneil Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, have purchased an apartment in Pali Hill area in Bandra, Mumbai, for ₹20 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com KL Rahul, cricketer and his wife Athiya Suneil Shetty, daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, have purchased an apartment in Pali Hill area in Bandra.(ANI)

The property measuring 3,350 sq ft is located on the second floor of the ground-plus-18 floors of Sandhu Palace building in Pali Hill area in Bandra, according to the documents.

The ground-plus-18 floors building has received a partial occupation certificate from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the documents added.

Rahul and Shetty have paid stamp duty of ₹1.20 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000, according to the documents.

The apartment comes with four car parking spaces. The transaction was registered on July 15, according to the documents.

Recently, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that it will distribute a prize money of ₹125 crore among the title-winning squad and the coaching staff of the Indian cricket team for winning the world cup.

A query sent to Sandhu Builders and KL Rahul did not get any response.

Pali Hill - A star-studded enclave

Pali Hill is a premium address where several Bollywood stars and high net worth individuals have bought homes. The per sq ft rate of several luxury housing projects range from ₹1 lakh per sq ft and above, according to local brokers.

Pali Hill was in the news in August 2023 after Bollywood star Dilip Kumar's bungalow, a local landmark that once stood on a 2,000 square metre (sq m) plot, underwent redevelopment. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's building in Pali Hill is also set to be redeveloped.

Several Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Tripti Dimri also have properties in Bandra.