Parle Biscuits Private Limited sells three apartments for 45 crore in Mumbai

Parle Biscuits Private Limited has sold three apartments for ₹44.81 crore in Mumbai in the projects Rustomjee Elements and Rustomjee Seasons, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. Parle Biscuits Private Limited has sold three apartments for ₹ 44.81 crore in Mumbai (Representational photo)(Unsplash)

The first flat located in Rustomjee Seasons is 1928.26 sq ft (carpet area) and is located on the 21st floor. It comes with three car parks. This was sold for ₹15 crore.

The per sq ft rate works out to be ₹77,790 per sq ft, the documents showed.

The deal was registered on June 24, 2024.

The second apartment in Rustomjee Seasons in Bandra East is spread across an area of 1234.63 sq ft (carpet area) was sold for ₹7.81 crore and comes with two car parks. The per sq ft area rate works out to be ₹63,258 per sq ft, the documents showed. The unit was registered on June 28.

The third transaction was for a 2350 sq ft unit in Rustomjee Elements project in Andheri West and was registered on June 24. The per sq ft rate works out to be ₹93,617 per sq ft. The buyer is Indsec Securities and Finance Ltd, the documents showed. The transaction was registered on June 24.

Emails have been sent to the company. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Earlier this year, Ambika Chauhan Aibara, part of the Parle Products' promoter family, had purchased two sea-view luxury apartments in south Mumbai's Mahalaxmi locality for over ₹47.3 crore. The apartments are spread over an area of 6,180 sq ft on the 24th and 25th floor of luxury project Raheja Modern Vivarea from the developer K Raheja Corp.

In June last year, Samar Chauhan, Executive Director of Parle Products Pvt Ltd, had purchased a property for ₹78 crore in Juhu, Mumbai. The property is located on Juhu Tara Road, Vile Parle (West), Mumbai. It is part of the Theosophical Cooperative Housing Society Ltd. Stamp duty of ₹4.68 crore was paid on the deal.

