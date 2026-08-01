Planning to buy TVS Ntorq 150? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

TVS Ntorq 150 was launched as India's first 150 cc hyper-sport performance scooter. TVS launched the Ntorq 150 as an even sportier and high-performance model over the Ntorq 125. Available in two variant options, the Ntorq 150 comes priced between ₹111,350 and ₹120,350 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The TVS NTorq 150 gets a flashy appearance and performance to match.

TVS Ntorq 150 EMI starting at just ₹1,600 / month Check Eligibility

The Ntorq 150 offers a significant performance and technology upgrade over its popular 125 cc sibling, the Ntorq 125. Powering this 150 cc scooter is a 149.7 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve engine featuring O3C technology. It churns out 13 bhp peak power at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It is capable of sprinting 0-60 kmph in 6.3 seconds, and the Ntorq 150 can run at a top speed of 104 kmph.

If you have been planning to buy the TVS Ntorq 150 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.