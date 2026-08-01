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    Planning to buy TVS Ntorq 150? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

    TVS Ntorq 150 comes a sportier and more powerful iteration of the Ntorq 125.

    Published on: Aug 1, 2026, 06:06:43 IST
    By Mainak Das
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    TVS Ntorq 150 was launched as India's first 150 cc hyper-sport performance scooter. TVS launched the Ntorq 150 as an even sportier and high-performance model over the Ntorq 125. Available in two variant options, the Ntorq 150 comes priced between 111,350 and 120,350 (ex-showroom), depending on the variants.

    The TVS NTorq 150 gets a flashy appearance and performance to match.
    The TVS NTorq 150 gets a flashy appearance and performance to match.
    TVS Ntorq 150
    EMI starting at just₹1,600/month

    The Ntorq 150 offers a significant performance and technology upgrade over its popular 125 cc sibling, the Ntorq 125. Powering this 150 cc scooter is a 149.7 cc, single-cylinder, three-valve engine featuring O3C technology. It churns out 13 bhp peak power at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. It is capable of sprinting 0-60 kmph in 6.3 seconds, and the Ntorq 150 can run at a top speed of 104 kmph.

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    TVS Ntorq 150

    TVS Ntorq 150

    ₹ 1.09 - 1.18 Lakhs

    EMI starting at just

    ₹1,600/month

    Hero Destini 125

    Hero Destini 125

    ₹ 80,450 - 91,700

    EMI starting at just

    ₹1,200/month

    Honda Activa 125

    Honda Activa 125

    ₹ 88,339 - 91,983

    EMI starting at just

    ₹1,300/month

    If you have been planning to buy the TVS Ntorq 150 and are wondering about the possible monthly EMI, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

    TVS Ntorq 150: How much monthly EMI to pay

    To calculate the monthly EMI for the TVS Ntorq 150, we have considered the pricing of both variants, which are 111,350 and 120,350 (ex-showroom), for the Std and TFT, respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 8.5%. The repayment tenure is considered as 24 months.

    TVS Ntorq 150: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantLoan (100% of ex-showroom)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
    Ntorq 150 Std 111,3508.5%24 months 5,061
    Ntorq 150 TFT 120,350 5,471

    According to the calculation, the Std variant commands a monthly EMI of 5,061. On the other hand, the TFT variant, which is the top-end trim of the Ntorq 150, commands a monthly EMI of 5,471.

    However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

    • Mainak Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Mainak Das

      Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.Read More

    Get the latest Car and Bike News, new launches, upcoming vehicles, reviews, prices, features and comparisons. Stay informed about everything happening in the automobile industry.
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