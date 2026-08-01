What is Usain Bolt's net worth in 2026? Olympic runner's salary, endorsements, investments and career earnings explored
Take a look at how Usain Bolt made his fortune through his record-breaking career, brand deals and business ventures after retirement.
Usain Bolt is still the richest track and field athlete in history, with an estimated net worth of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While he won eight Olympic gold medals and set world records that still stand today, most of his wealth did not come from prize money.
Instead, Bolt turned his success on the track into long-term endorsement deals with global brands. At the peak of his career, he earned between $20 million and $30 million a year, with the biggest share coming from sponsorships. His long-running Puma contract alone reportedly paid him $9 million annually, making it one of the biggest endorsement deals in athletics.
How Usain Bolt built his $90 million net worth?
Bolt’s success on the track made him one of the most marketable athletes in the world. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he earned around $31 million between June 2017 and June 2018, and about $30 million of that came from endorsements rather than racing.
His biggest commercial partner was Puma, which reportedly paid him $9 million every year. Over the years, Bolt also signed endorsement deals with Visa, Nissan, Gatorade, Hublot and Virgin Media. Apart from sponsorships, he earned appearance fees of around $250,000 to $500,000 for competing at track meets around the world.
Bolt also added to his earnings by releasing his autobiography in 2010, which reportedly came with a multi-million-dollar advance from publisher HarperCollins.
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Usain Bolt’s Olympic career and world records
Born on August 21, 1986, in Sherwood Content, Jamaica, Bolt first gained worldwide attention as a teenager. At just 15 years old, he became the youngest world junior champion after winning the 200 metres at the 2002 World Junior Championships in Kingston.
His biggest breakthrough came at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where he won three gold medals and announced himself as the fastest man in the world.
He followed that with another dominant performance at the 2012 London Olympics, defending his 100-metre title in an Olympic-record time of 9.63 seconds. He completed another clean sweep at the 2016 Rio Olympics, winning gold in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4x100-metre relay.
Bolt retired from athletics in 2017 with eight Olympic gold medals and world records of 9.58 seconds in the 100 metres and 19.19 seconds in the 200 metres, both of which still stand today.
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Usain Bolt’s life after retirement
Away from athletics, Bolt has been in a relationship with Kasi Bennett since 2016. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, in 2020. In 2021, they expanded their family with twin sons, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt.
Bolt also explored business after retirement. He co-founded Bolt Mobility, a Miami-based electric vehicle company that operated electric scooters in several US cities and Paris. The company also introduced the B-Nano, a small electric car, and raised $30 million in funding in 2020 before shutting down operations in 2022.
The sprint legend is also known for his love of fast cars. His collection has included several Ferraris, a BMW M3, Nissan GT-R models, a customized Jeep Wrangler, an Audi SUV and a Chevrolet Camaro.
Even after stepping away from competition, Bolt remains one of the biggest names in world sport, with his achievements and commercial success continuing to set the standard for track and field athletes.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More