Who is Lionel Messi’s mother? All we know about Celia Maria Cuccittini as football legend's dad Jorge Messi dies
Jorge Messi, father of football star Lionel Messi, has died at 68 in Rosario, Argentina. He struggled with chronic disease, with the cause of death unverified.
Jorge Messi, the father and long-time representative of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68.
Messi's father passed away on Friday evening (local time) at a medical facility in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, following a struggle with chronic disease.
However, the exact cause of Jorge's death has not been officially verified by the Messi family.
Jorge Messi plays major role in son Lionel Messi's career
Jorge played a crucial role in shaping Lionel Messi’s life and career, guiding his son from his formative years in Rosario to his rise as an international soccer icon.
The health concerns began in June when the Messi family released a statement indicating that Jorge was experiencing a health issue and was receiving medical attention. At that time, the family mentioned that he was recovering and in good spirits, but they did not reveal his specific diagnosis.
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This news emerged following rumors regarding Jorge’s death that circulated during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The family vehemently denounced the speculation surrounding his health and urged the media and the public to honor their privacy.
Jorge Messi played a role far beyond that of being Lionel's father. He was instrumental in overseeing his son's career from the very beginning and was frequently sought for advice on significant decisions related to Lionel's move from Argentina to Barcelona.
Who is Lionel Messi's mother?
Celia María Cuccittini, 66 years old, hails from Rosario, Argentina, where she was both born and raised. Alongside Jorge Messi, she nurtured a family of four children in an environment where hard work was consistently emphasized. Jorge worked as a factory supervisor, while Celia engaged in multiple jobs, including cleaning and a role at a magnet factory, to contribute to the family's financial stability.
In contrast to numerous relatives of top athletes, she seldom participates in interviews and has never pursued public recognition.
Nonetheless, the connection between mother and son has always been evident. Messi has a tattoo of Celia’s face on his back, and she has consistently supported him through both his most significant triumphs and his most challenging losses, accompanying him at every phase of his career and sharing the aspiration she held for years of witnessing her son lift the World Cup trophy.
Beside Lionel, Jorge and Celia are also the parents of two older sons, Rodrigo and Matías, as well as a daughter, María Sol.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More