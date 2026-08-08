Jorge Messi, the father and long-time representative of Argentine football icon Lionel Messi, has died at the age of 68. Jorge Messi, father and representative of Lionel Messi, died at 68. He was instrumental in Lionel's career from an early age

Messi's father passed away on Friday evening (local time) at a medical facility in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, following a struggle with chronic disease.

However, the exact cause of Jorge's death has not been officially verified by the Messi family.

Jorge Messi plays major role in son Lionel Messi's career Jorge played a crucial role in shaping Lionel Messi’s life and career, guiding his son from his formative years in Rosario to his rise as an international soccer icon.

The health concerns began in June when the Messi family released a statement indicating that Jorge was experiencing a health issue and was receiving medical attention. At that time, the family mentioned that he was recovering and in good spirits, but they did not reveal his specific diagnosis.

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This news emerged following rumors regarding Jorge’s death that circulated during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The family vehemently denounced the speculation surrounding his health and urged the media and the public to honor their privacy.

Jorge Messi played a role far beyond that of being Lionel's father. He was instrumental in overseeing his son's career from the very beginning and was frequently sought for advice on significant decisions related to Lionel's move from Argentina to Barcelona.