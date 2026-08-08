18-year-old swept away while crossing drain in southeast Delhi amid heavy rain, search underway

This came amid heavy rainfall in Delhi and the entire National Capital Region, which has led to waterlogging and rise in the flow of drains and other water channels at several places.

The incident took place on Friday evening near the Priyanka Camp Nala in Madanpur Khadar within the Sarita Vihar police station limits. The missing youth has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Bhim Colony, PTI news agency cited police as saying.

An 18-year-old man went missing from southeast Delhi after he was swept away by rainwater in a drain while crossing it, with a large-scale operation underway by rescue teams, police said.

Accidentally slipped, swept away by strong flow: How youth went missing Ankit was with a friend, Manish, at the time of the incident. Following the incident, Manish told police officials that they were returning home from Noida when Ankit's foot accidentally slipped.

The 18-year-old lost his balance and slipped into the drain, following which he was slept away by the strong flow of the water. A PCR call was then made to the Sarita Vihar police station on Friday evenin, informing police that the youth had been swept away in a drain. Police said a team of personnel was sent to the spot in response.

Thereafter, police launched a search operation, with the assistance of rescue teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and the Delhi Fire Service. However, despite sustained efforts, Ankit had not been traced till the time of filing of this report. Search operations are still underway to locate the youth, PTI cited the police as saying.

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What did eyewitnesses say? Ankit, who was on his way back home after finishing his shift at a company in Noida, was swept away at around 8 pm on Friday, according to a NDTV report. According to residents cited in the same report, the drain is usually not very deep, but the torrential rain had caused water to flow at great speed.

Eyewitnesses said several people at the spot had tried to stop Ankit from attempting to cross near the bridge. However, they said he was in a hurry to reach home, and therefore decided me and decided. He lost his footing and fell into the drain during his attempt.