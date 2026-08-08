18-year-old swept away while crossing drain in southeast Delhi amid heavy rain, search underway
The incident took place on Friday evening near the Priyanka Camp Nala in Madanpur Khadar within the Sarita Vihar police station limits.
An 18-year-old man went missing from southeast Delhi after he was swept away by rainwater in a drain while crossing it, with a large-scale operation underway by rescue teams, police said.
The incident took place on Friday evening near the Priyanka Camp Nala in Madanpur Khadar within the Sarita Vihar police station limits. The missing youth has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Bhim Colony, PTI news agency cited police as saying.
This came amid heavy rainfall in Delhi and the entire National Capital Region, which has led to waterlogging and rise in the flow of drains and other water channels at several places.
Also Read | Delhi sees heavy overnight rain, IMD issues yellow alert; more showers likely
Accidentally slipped, swept away by strong flow: How youth went missing
Ankit was with a friend, Manish, at the time of the incident. Following the incident, Manish told police officials that they were returning home from Noida when Ankit's foot accidentally slipped.
The 18-year-old lost his balance and slipped into the drain, following which he was slept away by the strong flow of the water. A PCR call was then made to the Sarita Vihar police station on Friday evenin, informing police that the youth had been swept away in a drain. Police said a team of personnel was sent to the spot in response.
Thereafter, police launched a search operation, with the assistance of rescue teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority and the Delhi Fire Service. However, despite sustained efforts, Ankit had not been traced till the time of filing of this report. Search operations are still underway to locate the youth, PTI cited the police as saying.
Also Read | Delhi-NCR rain cripples daily life, triggers waterlogging, traffic chaos
What did eyewitnesses say?
Ankit, who was on his way back home after finishing his shift at a company in Noida, was swept away at around 8 pm on Friday, according to a NDTV report. According to residents cited in the same report, the drain is usually not very deep, but the torrential rain had caused water to flow at great speed.
Eyewitnesses said several people at the spot had tried to stop Ankit from attempting to cross near the bridge. However, they said he was in a hurry to reach home, and therefore decided me and decided. He lost his footing and fell into the drain during his attempt.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More