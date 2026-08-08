Chhattisgarh Christian Forum office-bearer held over ‘objectionable’ Lord Shiva post

An office-bearer of the Chhattisgarh Christian Forum was arrested late Friday in Raipur for allegedly posting an objectionable comment about Lord Shiva on social media, police said on Saturday. Chimnani submitted URLs and screenshots of the posts and comments along with his complaint. (HT Photo/Representational)

The accused, identified as Arun Pannalal, allegedly posted the comment on a Facebook post by Hansraj Goyal. He was arrested late Friday night after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Amit Chimnani lodged a complaint at Civil Lines police station.

According to police, Chimnani submitted URLs and screenshots of the posts and comments along with his complaint. He alleged that the remarks hurt the sentiments of followers of Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma and were intended to promote hatred and enmity between different communities, potentially disturbing public order.

Police registered a case against Pannalal and Goyal under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 352(2) (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Efforts are underway to trace Goyal, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal workers and leaders protested outside Pannalal’s residence in Raipur on Friday night. Heavy police deployment was made in the area to maintain law and order during the protest.

Further investigation is underway, police said.