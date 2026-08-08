Lionel Messi faced chilling death threats at 2026 World Cup; disturbing details emerge: 'Blowing him up with 4 bombs'

Lionel Messi enjoyed a memorable 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on the pitch, but his experience away from the field was far more troubling. The Argentine superstar, who continued to deliver at the age of 39, reportedly received more death threats than any other footballer during the tournament. According to Marca, Messi was the most targeted player when it came to such threats throughout the World Cup. It is based on a large-scale American police report that examined incidents and security concerns linked to the global tournament. While Messi remained focused on helping Argentina on the pitch, the findings highlight the serious security concerns surrounding the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner during the competition. Lionel Messi targeted with chilling death threats during World Cup (AFP)

Marca has also revealed a series of disturbing details surrounding the threats against Messi during the mega event. According to the report, one man allegedly threatened to storm the stadium during Argentina’s group-stage match against Jordan alongside two others, carrying homemade bombs and an AR-15 rifle.

During a phone call, Messi was reportedly identified as a specific target, with the alleged intention being to murder the Argentine superstar.

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Ahead of Argentina’s match against Egypt, investigators also discovered alarming messages online. One suspect reportedly wrote on social media: "I am going into the Atlanta Stadium and blowing Messi up with four bombs strapped to my body."

Security officials took the threat seriously and launched a search of the stadium for possible bombs during the clash. The explosives were reportedly believed to have been hidden inside some bins. The venue was thoroughly checked with the help of sniffer dogs, but no explosives were found. The threat was eventually declared a false alarm.

Ronaldo also faced big threats Marca has also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo was also the target of several security threats during the World Cup, with authorities making multiple arrests over incidents involving the Portugal captain. In one case, FIFA alerted the FBI after a man reportedly raised suspicion by repeatedly seeking information about Ronaldo’s whereabouts. The authorities subsequently arrested him.

The same individual was arrested again two days later after Houston police located him at the hotel where the Portugal squad was staying. The incident raised further concerns over the level of security surrounding Ronaldo during the tournament.

A separate incident took place in Toronto, where another person was arrested after allegedly attempting to enter a lift with Ronaldo. According to the report, the individual claimed that his only intention was to take a selfie with the Portuguese star. However, the incident was taken seriously by security personnel, underscoring the precautions in place to protect high-profile players throughout the tournament.