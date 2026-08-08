Jorge Messi cause of death: How did Lionel Messi's father die at 68? All we know about his long-term illness
Jorge Messi, the father of football star Lionel Messi, died at 68 after struggling with illness. He played a crucial role in Messi's career.
Lionel Messi, aged 39 and currently with Inter Miami, has experienced the passing of his father. Jorge Messi, who supported him throughout his football career and played a significant role in its development, died at the age of 68.
According to Argentina's 'Infobae', it was reported on the 8th (Korean time) that "Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father, died away at 10 p.m. the previous day in a hospital located in Rosario, Argentina."
Jorge Messi's chronic illness and admission to hospital
As stated in the report, Jorge Messi had been struggling with a chronic illness and had recently been admitted to a hospital in Rosario for treatment.
"(Jorge Messi) is currently under medical supervision, recovering and progressing favorably given his condition," Messi's family stated in June without giving details of the illness.
Also Read: Who is Lionel Messi’s mother? All we know about Celia Maria Cuccittini as football legend's dad Jorge Messi dies
However, the precise cause of Jorge Messi’s death has not been officially verified by the Messi family.
Jorge Messi was not only the father of Messi but also acted as his long-time agent. Together with his wife Celia Cuccittini, they had four children: Lionel, Rodrigo, Matías, and María Sol.
Notably, he was one of the key supporters throughout Messi's development into one of the world's leading footballers.
Jorge Messi's role in Lionel Messi's life
During his childhood, Messi encountered a situation that required treatment for a growth hormone deficiency. At that time, it was Jorge who took the initiative to ensure that Messi, who was part of the youth team at Newell's Old Boys, received the essential treatment.
Jorge also traveled with Messi to Spain as he sought to test himself on the European stage. While Messi embarked on this new challenge in Barcelona, Jorge remained by his side, while Celia managed the rest of the family back in Rosario.
Subsequently, Jorge oversaw Messi's entire professional career. He took charge of significant responsibilities off the field, including contracts and transfers, providing unwavering support for his son's career.
Jorge Messi's shared family moments on social media
On social media, he would occasionally post about Messi's accomplishments or share family moments.
During significant international events like the World Cup, he was frequently spotted at matches alongside his family.
However, the situation was different during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Antonia Rocuzzo and their three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, were present at the match, but the noticeable absence of Jorge and other members of Messi's family, in contrast to previous tournaments, attracted attention.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More