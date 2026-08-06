Lionel Messi shatters Leagues Cup record with stunning brace on first start after World Cup

The FIFA World Cup may have concluded last month, but Lionel Messi has wasted no time getting back to breaking records. Making his first start since the tournament, the Inter Miami captain struck twice in a 4-2 win over Atletico San Luis in their opening Leagues Cup group-stage match. The brace took Messi to the top of the competition's all-time scoring charts, adding yet another milestone to his remarkable career as Inter Miami began their 2026 Leagues Cup campaign with an impressive victory at home. Lionel Messi returns with a bang, breaks major record in Inter Miami's 4-2 win (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Messi continued his love affair with the Leagues Cup by becoming the competition's all-time leading scorer. The Argentine, who guided Inter Miami to the title in 2023 soon after joining the club, now has 14 goals in the tournament featuring teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico's Liga MX.

Messi found the net in the 11th and 44th minutes to inspire Inter Miami to victory and create another historic record. The brace took his Leagues Cup tally to 14 goals in just 12 appearances, moving him one clear of Los Angeles FC forward Denis Bouanga as the tournament's all-time leading scorer. Telasco Segovia and defender Micael also got on the scoresheet, while Noah Allen starred with three assists as Miami stretched their unbeaten run to eight matches. It was Messi's first start since the FIFA World Cup, where he captained Argentina to a second successive final before the defending champions suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain. The 39-year-old had made his return as a substitute, playing 37 minutes in a 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew.

“This win was important for us”: Inter Miami coach Inter Miami interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos praised his players after the hard-fought victory, describing it as a physically demanding contest played in difficult conditions. He also highlighted the importance of opening the Leagues Cup campaign with a win.

"I think it was a very exhausting match of a lot of ball possession, coming from both teams," said interim head coach Guillermo Hoyos. "This has been a very tough match in a very tough pitch with high humidity and we also felt the heat. But we're very happy because of the result I want to congratulate all that manifested during the match and I'm very thankful for the effort that the team made. That triumph is very important to us," he added.