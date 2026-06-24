Lionel Messi’s magic and Argentina’s masterplan: Sandesh Jhingan breaks down champions’ World Cup dominance - Exclusive

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has exploded into life, with some of the biggest names in football already making their mark. Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have produced eye-catching performances, and Cristiano Ronaldo has now joined the party with a clinical display against Uzbekistan. The tournament has exceeded expectations despite doubts about the expansion to a 48-team format. The performances of teams like Cape Verde, Japan, Egypt and several lower-ranked nations have added fresh excitement and shown that the new structure can deliver competitive football. Sandesh Jhingan talks about Argentina’s unstoppable World Cup charge. (AP and X Images)

India football star Sandesh Jhingan, who is part of the Zee5 expert panel for the FIFA World Cup, spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times Digital about the tournament so far. He shared his thoughts on Argentina’s impressive title defence, Messi’s sensational start with five goals in two games, Mbappe’s continued World Cup brilliance, and the ongoing debate surrounding Ronaldo.

Here are the excerpts from the interview: Let’s start with the biggest talking point - Lionel Messi. At 39, he continues to produce incredible numbers, including hat-tricks and braces. How remarkable it is to see him still performing at this level on the biggest stage? I think it’s incredible, first of all, to have that longevity and that consistency to keep doing well. Being an athlete myself, the hardest thing to do, or the greatest talent you can have, is to have that consistency, performing at such a high level in the best way you can and having the longevity with it. And what he has done is incredible. I said on the show yesterday that we are fortunate that we, at least I and everyone like you as well, have seen his whole career in front of our eyes, and it’s brilliant. I saw a visual yesterday when I was doing the show for Zee. There was a lady who was 100 years old. And I have this feeling because I have experienced it myself: when you watch Messi, it gives you that feeling of being a kid. So that 100-year-old lady yesterday must have felt like a 10-year-old watching him play. He gives you that kind of joy, and it is incredible, just a joy to watch him.

Argentina have been rock solid defensively, yet to concede a goal, with players showing immense commitment and putting their bodies on the line. What has impressed you most about their defensive organisation and mentality? The reason Messi is doing so well is because the team's shape and compactness are so good. A lot of credit goes to Argentina’s coaching staff. The best coaches adapt their tactics around the players they have rather than forcing their own ideas. Argentina have been brilliant in the way they manage games - sometimes sitting deep, sometimes staying in a mid-block, but always being organised and prepared. That structure gives Messi the freedom to operate higher up the pitch and make the difference. The defenders and midfielders know their job is to win the ball back and get it to Messi because they trust that he can create something special. That belief gives the whole team confidence.

Lautaro Martinez was everywhere against Austria - helping defensively, creating, and making runs across the pitch. However, there has been criticism that Argentina’s strikers haven’t scored enough and that the team relies heavily on Lionel Messi. What’s your take on that? That’s how you have to look at football. If I’m an Argentine player or a fan, I wouldn’t mind being called reliant on Messi as long as the team is winning. But the reality is Argentina are not just dependent on him; they are built on a strong system. Their organisation, defensive discipline, and ability to stay compact are just as important. They know when to sit back, how to hunt the ball together, and how to create the right conditions for Messi and the other attacking players to decide games. At the end of the day, they are winning consistently and have already reached the next stage. A lot of credit goes to the coaching staff for creating a system where everyone understands their role.