After cricket at 2028 Olympics, Usain Bolt opens the door for surprise return to star-studded football team: ‘I’m ready'

Just a couple of weeks after jokingly hinting at joining Jamaica for their cricket team at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the fastest man alive Usain Bolt has dropped a hint towards trying his hand at a different sport. Although his brief affair with professional football didn’t work out the first time around, the legendary sprinter isn’t one to stay down for long – this time with a non-league football team in the English pyramid which boasts a stock of former Premier League pros.

Wythenshawe Veterans are an over-35s team who play in the Cheshie Veterans League, but stand out amongst the thousands of other non-league football clubs for one unique reason. The Manchester-based team have a stockpile of former Premier League football stars, including former winners like Danny Drinkwater and cult heroes like Papiss Cisse from the hey-day of Premier League football.

Bolt, when asked whether he would consider joining these retired stars in their league just to have some football in his boots, was all game. The eight-time Olympic gold medallist was ready for the challenge. Speaking to TalkSport, Bolt said: “Listen, I’m ready. I’m ready. If I get into some shape, I’m ready to go.”

Bolt has exhibition football match experience Bolt had a brief stint at Australian club Gold Coast Mariners in 2018, soon after his retirement from sprinting. The Jamaican track star used his athleticism and love of football to good use in a couple of friendlies, including a brace for the team – but was never able to achieve a professional contract.

However, Bolt has had opportunity through the years to show off his skills, playing in the popular Soccer Aid match for charity in the UK as many as six times. Having played with former football pros and other athletes many a time, Bolt retains his speed, and as a lifelong Manchester United fan, a willingness to commit to some football at a decent level.

Wythenshawe Vets might soon have nearly 2000 Premier League appearances on their books, as well as eight Olympic gold medals. Cricket for Jamaica at the Olympics is one thing – but something that allows Bolt to enjoy himself while scratching the itch of playing football at a decent level as he has always wanted to? Don’t write it off.