Chandigarh, Haryana has returned defrauded money to victims at nearly five times the national rate of restoration and coordination, officials said on Friday after a review of the state's fight against cybercrimes. Haryana restored defrauded money to victims five times more than national rate: Officials

The details were shared before Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi during a review at PRAGATI here.

Against a national average of 8 per cent, Haryana has issued restoration orders in 38 per cent of the 14,731 cybercrime cases received till July 22, 2026, releasing ₹2.51 crore back to victims through the Money Restoration Module developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, according to an official statement.

Cyber ADGP Charu Bali informed that the state has also demonstrated leadership in inter-state cooperation.

Of the 9,437 assistance requests received from other states through the Samanvaya Portal, Haryana Police disposed of 9,156 cases  a 97 per cent response rate underlining Haryana's proactive role in cross-border cybercrime investigation.

Since the rollout of e-Zero FIR on June 25, 2026, all complaints on the Dial 1930 helpline involving losses above ₹1 lakh are being converted into e-Zero FIRs and forwarded to the concerned jurisdictional Cyber Police Station.

So far, 233 e-Zero FIRs have been registered, of which 204 have already been converted into regular FIRs for investigation, it said.

The state's takedown of unlawful online content has also accelerated sharply.

Using the Sahyog Portal, Haryana Police took down 5,169 URLs of unlawful content through 2025, a figure that has already nearly tripled to 15,853 in under seven months this year .

Cyber SP Mayank Gupta informed that 764 of 897 requests received on the Grievance Redressal Module have been disposed of, with the remaining 133 still within the mandated 15-day window, meaning no complaint is pending beyond the stipulated timeframe.

On enforcement against cybercrime hotspots, the review highlighted major action in Nuh, the only district identified as a cybercrime hotspot in the state.

Between January 2025 and July 22, police registered 491 suo-motu FIRs, arrested 949 cybercriminals, and seized 772 mobile phones and 1,481 SIM cards.

The Mobile Blocking Unit has proactively blocked 55,323 mobile numbers and 25,202 linked IMEIs in Nuh during the same period using tower dumps, IMEI linkage and location data from the Pratibimb Portal, it said.

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