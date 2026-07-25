New Germany coach Jurgen Klopp says family is hands-off

Jurgen Klopp was officially introduced as Germany's head coach on Friday and issued a strong warning to reporters. HT Image

Klopp, 59, replaces Julian Nagelsmann after Germany's round of 32 exit in the World Cup. He said he took the job out of national pride and will not put up with any harassment of his family.

"If at any point you all think it's not enough for just one or two to feel this way that I should leave, I will leave without severance pay," Klopp said. "If you go after my family and don't leave them alone, I will leave.

"I've seen what happened with Julian and Tuchel. I know it's worse in other countries.

"This is the only thing I ask: Criticize me for it, whether something works or whether it doesn't work. You don't need to praise me too much when it works. That should be a matter of course. If it doesn't work, I am more than willing to work on it."

Klopp formerly was the head coach of Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund . He was named the FIFA Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

He said he's ready for the challenge of running the Germany national team, which was eliminated by Paraguay in penalty kicks in the early ouster at this year's World Cup and failed to make it out of the group stage in both 2018 and 2022.

"There is a mission to be accomplished. It is my mission to make the national team squad a better team," Klopp said.

"All I'm there for is the issue. Jurgen Klopp is not going to have any ‘career' after the national team. This the high point of my footballing career as national team coach."

Germany won the 2014 World Cup before the recent swoon.

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