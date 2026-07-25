Blade Runner 2099 trailer is here; first look at Hunter Schafer, Michelle Yeoh in Prime Video series

Led by Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh , the series also features Dimitri Abold, Matthew Needham, Daniel Rigby and Lewis Gribben. It is created by showrunner Silka Luisa, known for Shining Girls.

The teaser premiered Friday during San Diego Comic-Con , giving audiences a preview of the Prime Video series that has been in development for nearly five years. The eight-episode limited series is scheduled to debut on November 25, 2026.

Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2099 , offering fans their first glimpse of the long-awaited live-action television continuation of the iconic Blade Runner franchise.

What is Blade Runner 2099 about? Set 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, the new series returns to a futuristic Los Angeles that has been rebuilt; but, according to the official synopsis, "not by humanity."

The story follows Cora, a fugitive trying to escape her past by taking on one final identity: a Blade Runner. She is forced to team up with Olwen, a Replicant nearing the end of her life, to track down a runaway whose secret could threaten the fragile balance of their city.

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While the teaser keeps much of the plot under wraps, it showcases the franchise's signature neon-lit landscapes, futuristic technology and noir-inspired atmosphere.

A new chapter in the Blade Runner universe Blade Runner 2099 marks the first live-action television series set in the Blade Runner universe.

The franchise began with Ridley Scott's 1982 film Blade Runner, adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? The film starred Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a police officer tasked with hunting rogue androids known as Replicants.

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The story continued in 2017 with Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve and produced by Scott. Starring Ryan Gosling alongside Ford, the sequel earned critical acclaim for expanding the franchise's world while preserving its philosophical themes and striking visual style.

Until its Comic-Con debut, Amazon MGM Studios had revealed very little about Blade Runner 2099, making Friday's teaser the first substantial look at the series.