Michelle Yeoh avoids commenting on US politics during Berlin Film Festival: ‘I don’t know about…’

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh steered clear of commenting on US politics during a press interaction at the Berlin International Film Festival. When asked about the subject, she said it was best not to talk about something she doesn’t know about. Michelle Yeoh photographed while attending a screening of Everything Everywhere All At Once at the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben (REUTERS)

The press conference was held on Friday after she accepted the prestigious prize.

When the actor was asked about what she thinks of the US’s political landscape, she said, “I don’t think I am in the position to really talk about the political situation in the US, and also I cannot…say I understand it, so it is best not to talk about something I don’t know about. But I think I want to concentrate on what is important for us, which is cinema. People like to say ‘cinema is not going to survive because there are so many other things happening, the attention span is shorter,’ but I truly don’t believe that.”

During the press conference, Michelle was also asked about Asian representation in Hollywood. She mentioned that it “continues to be a struggle”, and looked back at the industry challenges that came with making films such as Crazy Rich Asians and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

She said, “At the time when he presented the movie, everyone was going, ‘Oh my God, he ticked all the wrong boxes – all-Asian cast, rom-com – it’s going to fall flat.’ But fortunately, I think it hit a nerve… But we prevailed, and I think that’s what it is. I think today, I sit here with a Golden Bear not because of just one movie, but the perseverance, the resilience, the stubbornness to ay, ‘I won’t just go away. I will stay until the right changes are made.'”

More about Michelle Yeoh On Friday, Michelle was presented the festival’s honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement from Anora director Sean Baker. The two collaborated on a short film, Sandiwara, which also premiered at the festival on Friday.

Michelle is famed for roles in Tomorrow Never Dies, Crazy Rich Asians and her Oscar-winning performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Before the award ceremony, Michelle was described by Sean on Thursday evening as “a once-in-a-generation screen presence, the kind who doesn’t just appear in movies, but the kind that redefines the temperature of the room. You feel it shift when she walks on screen. Suddenly, the stakes are higher.”

Michelle gave an emotional speech and cried while accepting the honour. She was most recently seen in the musical film Wicked.