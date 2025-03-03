Menu Explore
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Oscars performance moves Michelle Yeoh to tears | Video

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan, hindustantimes.com
Mar 03, 2025 06:02 AM IST

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Oscars 2025 performance moved Michelle Yeoh to tears. Yeoh was seen crying while giving them a standing ovation.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Oscars 2025 performance moved Michelle Yeoh to tears. Yeoh was seen crying as the audience gave the duo a standing ovation following their performance.

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande perform "Defying Gravity" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande perform "Defying Gravity" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

While Cynthia and Ariana were “Defying Gravity” at the Academy Awards onstage, fans matched their co-star Michelle Yeoh's high-on-emotions energy on the internet. Comments like “Yes!!!! I'm crying,” “My heart is screaming,” flooded X/Twitter as the big musical opening left many in the feels.

“Omg between the Dorothy inspired dress and singing in perfect unison, oh my gosh I was in tears,” replied any user. A fourth exclaimed in all-caps: “THERE'S NO WAY THEY DON'T GET THIS OSCAR OMFGGGGGGGGG😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”

Check out Michelle Yeoh's reaction to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's 2025 Oscars opening:

This is a developing story.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
