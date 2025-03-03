Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Oscars performance moves Michelle Yeoh to tears | Video

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Oscars 2025 performance moved Michelle Yeoh to tears. Yeoh was seen crying while giving them a standing ovation.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Oscars 2025 performance moved Michelle Yeoh to tears. Yeoh was seen crying as the audience gave the duo a standing ovation following their performance.
While Cynthia and Ariana were “Defying Gravity” at the Academy Awards onstage, fans matched their co-star Michelle Yeoh's high-on-emotions energy on the internet. Comments like “Yes!!!! I'm crying,” “My heart is screaming,” flooded X/Twitter as the big musical opening left many in the feels.
“Omg between the Dorothy inspired dress and singing in perfect unison, oh my gosh I was in tears,” replied any user. A fourth exclaimed in all-caps: “THERE'S NO WAY THEY DON'T GET THIS OSCAR OMFGGGGGGGGG😭😭😭😭😭😭😭”
Check out Michelle Yeoh's reaction to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's 2025 Oscars opening: