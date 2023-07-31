Michelle Yeoh's 77-year-old husband is ex-CEO of Ferrari, know all about him

Michelle Yeoh recently married her longtime love, a 77-year-old man named Jean Todt in Geneva on July 27, 2023. The couple first met in June 2004 in Shanghai and got engaged just one month later. So she had been engaged to Todt for 19 years since July 2004. Interestingly, her husband Todt is the ex-CEO of Ferrari. Michelle Yeoh(Getty Images)

After her marriage, Yeoh took to Instagram and posted pictures from the ceremony, writing: "19 years and YES!! we are married!! Thkq to our ‘families’ who love us for all these years . We love you and here’s to many more to come."

ALSO READ| Here's full text of America Ferrera's inspiring monologue as Gloria in ‘Barbie’ that viewers are talking about

Todt's connection with motorsport

Todt was born on Feb. 26, 1946, in Pierrefort, Cantal, France. In the motorsport, he started his career as a co-driver in 1966. In 1981, he won the manufacturers’ World Rally Championship. In 1993, Todt became Director of Racing for Peugeot. Later, he was recruited by Scuderia Ferrari. Todt served as the CEO of Ferrari from 2004 to 2008.

Todt's previous relationship

Todt is father to an adult son named Nicolas Todt from a previous relationship. Yeoh has shared photographs of hanging out with Todt and Nicolas. In December 2020, she shared a group photo of with the father-son duo having dinner together and captioned it: “With my Todt boys and the best dinner.”

Todt's presence at iconic moments of Yeoh's life

At the 95th Academy Awards, Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for best actress. She was awarded for her stellar performance in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. After she received the award, Todt was by her side at the Oscars afterparty.