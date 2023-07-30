Here's full text of America Ferrera's inspiring monologue as Gloria in ‘Barbie’ that viewers are talking about

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Hollywood movie “Barbie” is doing terrifically well at the box office in the United States and across the world. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Hollywood movie 'Barbie' is doing terrifically well at the box office in the United States and across the world.(Getty Images)

Towards the end of the movie, America Ferrera in her character 'Gloria' delivers an inspiring monologue which viewers have been talking about. Gloria gives the emphatic and powerful speech when Barbie returns to Barbie Land in the movie and discovers that the Ken-led patriarchy had taken over. At such juncture, Gloria's rousing speech motivates the Barbies to take control of things and reclaim their rights.

Here is the full text of Gloria's monologue in the movie "Barbie", as published by People magazine.

"It is literally impossible to be a woman. You are so beautiful, and so smart, and it kills me that you don't think you're good enough. Like, we have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we're always doing it wrong.

"You have to be thin, but not too thin. And you can never say you want to be thin. You have to say you want to be healthy, but also you have to be thin. You have to have money, but you can't ask for money because that's crass. You have to be a boss, but you can't be mean. You have to lead, but you can't squash other people's ideas. You're supposed to love being a mother, but don't talk about your kids all the damn time. You have to be a career woman but also always be looking out for other people. You have to answer for men's bad behavior, which is insane, but if you point that out, you're accused of complaining. You're supposed to stay pretty for men, but not so pretty that you tempt them too much or that you threaten other women because you're supposed to be a part of the sisterhood."

"But always stand out and always be grateful. But never forget that the system is rigged. So find a way to acknowledge that but also always be grateful. You have to never get old, never be rude, never show off, never be selfish, never fall down, never fail, never show fear, never get out of line. It's too hard! It's too contradictory and nobody gives you a medal or says thank you! And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault."

"I'm just so tired of watching myself and every single other woman tie herself into knots so that people will like us. And if all of that is also true for a doll just representing women, then I don't even know."

Interestingly, the movie's director Greta Gerwig has written the speech entirely for the movie. The speech is a reflection of how in the real world, many women are supposed to be perfect and work tirelessly in that direction during which they at times, end up being very confused, depressed and filled with pain.

Reportedly, Ferrera performed the speech 30 times on the set before finally filming the scene.