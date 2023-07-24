Barbie or Oppenheimer? US Box office opening weekend are out and winner is…

Two star-studded, much-awaited movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" released on July 21, 2023 and are currently clashing at the box office. Which of the two cashed in on more bucks in opening weekend?, we have the answers you've been looking for. Margot Robbie in Barbie (left) and Cillian Murphy in a still from Oppenheimer.(FIle)

The “Barbieheimer(also being called Barbenheimer)” craze has surely gripped movie-goers as the numbers tell a tale. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie defeated Oppenheimer in the opening weekend box office collection in the United States. Barbie earned $155 million, crossing expectations for a $90 to $110 million debut.

In fact with a $155 million opening weekend, "Barbie" has become the biggest debut of the year, surpassing the likes of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and every Marvel movie released this year.

In overseas markets, "Barbie" earned $182 million from 70 markets, giving the movie a $337 million dollar worldwide gross.

Meanwhile, “Oppenheimer” opened at $80.5 million over the weekend in the United States, according to Comscore.

ALSO READ| Watch- The 1975's Matty Healy kisses male bandmate onstage in Malaysia, concert gets cancelled

Senior media analyst at Comscore, Paul Dergarabedian hailed the terrific performance of both the movies despite competition with each other.

It’s unprecedented to not only have two films do so well, but also to help each other with the Barbenheimer trend, Dergarabedian said.

“I can’t really think of any parallels ever. Where both movies became bigger because of each other,” added Dergarabedian .

Interestingly, "Barbie" has set a unique record for itself by marking the biggest opening in the United States for a movie directed by a woman. Notably, Oscar-winning writer and director Greta Gerwig has directed "Barbie".

Oppenheimer has been directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan. Hollywood stars like Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon are the leading cast of "Oppenheimer" which is based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning biography "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer."