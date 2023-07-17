5 reasons to explain why excitement for ‘Oppenheimer’ movie is going through the roof

Excitement for Christopher Nolan's films among movie buffs and fans is always there as the acclaimed director's films offer suspense, thrill, great cinematography and sci-fi concepts as a creative package. When Cinema lovers enter the theatres to watch Nolan's films, they expect to be shaken, wooed, awed or shocked or undergo all these emotions at the same time. Offering a cathartic experience and creating new benchmarks with what cinema can be about and what can be imagined/depicted, Nolan's movies truly live up to the expectations quite often, and at times, even surpass fans' wildest fantasies. Movie buffs and fans are tremendously excited for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" (Twitter/@OppenheimerFilm)

This time, with his upcoming film "Oppenheimer" set to release on July 21, 2023(Friday), Nolan has re-ignited a massive interest among cinema lovers. With high media coverage, a fantastic trailer for the film, thousands of social media posts and discussions by fans, "Oppenheimer" seems all set to become another blockbuster. To put it frankly, the excitement for "Oppenheimer" is truly going through the roof.

ALSO READ| Why ‘Oppenheimer’ director Christopher Nolan doesn't keep a smartphone

Here are five reasons why fans are so excited about "Oppenheimer".

1) Fascination for nuclear bomb and the movie's true story

The words "nuclear bomb" are themselves enough to get any person's attention. What's more is that the movie depicts a true story. The movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning biography "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer."

"Oppenheimer" explores the reasons behind the development of world's first nuclear weapon, the situation during world war II when the Manhattan Project got started, the ups and downs in the life of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his crucial role in the Manhattan Project.

The trailer of the movie highlights how America was in a race against the Nazis "on which power faction would first develop the nuclear bomb." At one moment in the trailer, Matt Damon's character asks "Are we saying there's a chance that when we push that button, we destroy the world?. And in reply, Cillian Murphy who is playing the character of Oppenheimer answers "chances are near zero".

2) Oppenheimer's star-studded cast

The star cast of "Oppenheimer" includes Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon who are one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. From an Indian perspective, having these megastars in the same movie is akin to a film with Indian superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana together in the cast.

3) Christopher Nolan factor

Multiple Academy Award winner Christopher Nolan is at the helm as director and co-writer. Yes, he is the same director who has enthralled and awed cinema fans the world over with films like The Dark Knight, Memento, Dunkirk, Insomnia, Inception, The Prestige, Interstellar and Tenet. Nolan can be counted as another superstar factor for "Oppenheimer".

4) Oppenheimer vs Barbie clash

Another star-studded movie "Barbie" is getting released on July 21, 2023(Friday), same date as "Oppenheimer". The ongoing debate over which of the two movies would do better at the box office, has resulted in a marketing fillip for Nolan's film. Some fans want to help "Oppenheimer" emerge victorious in this unofficial clash.

However, Barbie is a movie of different genre, a fantasy comedy based on Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, an American toy manufacturing company. The movie's plot revolves around how Barbie and her boyfriend Ken explore the real world after being expelled from "Barbie Land" for being less-than-perfect dolls. "Barbie" also has a star-studded cast which includes Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the lead roles.

5) Christopher Nolan's CGI claims and IMAX connection

"Oppenheimer" has no CGI (Computer-generated imagery) used in the film, as per the claims made by the director Christopher Nolan. Moreover, the movie has been shot in IMAX which offers a world class viewing experience with the involvement of high-resolution cameras and film formats.

“The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled. The headline, for me, is by shooting on (IMAX film), you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film,” said Nolan according to AP.