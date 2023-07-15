Barbie or Oppenheimer? Check which side are Tom Cruise, Matt Damon and other Hollywood stars on

Film Pundits are speculating on which of the two upcoming Hollywood movies namely Oppenheimer and Barbie, would do the best on the box office. The battle between the two multi-starrer films is further interesting because both are getting released on July 21, 2023. For some fans,it's a double bonanza and they are referrring the two movies together as “Barbenheimer”. Margot Robbie in Barbie (left) and Cillian Murphy in a still from Oppenheimer.(File)

Oppenheimer's star cast includes big names like Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy. The movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer was an American physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his major contribution in the Manhattan Project which ultimately led to the development of world's first nuclear weapons.

"Barbie" is a fantasy movie based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, an American toy manufacturing company. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie's story revolves around how Barbie and Ken explore the real world after being expelled from "Barbie Land" for being less-than-perfect dolls. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are the lead actor and actress respectively in the film.

Here's how some of the Hollywood stars have reacted on the prospective battle- “Oppenheimer vs Barbie”, which is also being hailed as "the bomb vs bombshell".

Tom Cruise

“I want to see both Barbie and Oppenheimer. I’ll see them opening weekend. Friday I’ll see Oppenheimer first and then Barbie on Saturday," Tom told The Sydney Morning Herald, when he was in the Australian capital for the premiere of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One.

Matt Damon

“People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend. Oppenheimer is one of them!” Damon told Vanity Fair in May. On being told that his four daughters might prefer to watch Barbie, Damon said: “I’ll have to ask them that. If that’s the case, they’ll see two movies that weekend!”.

Cillian Murphy

“I mean, I’ll be going to see Barbie, 100 per cent. I can’t wait to see it. I think it’s just great for the industry and for audiences, that we have two amazing films by amazing filmmakers coming out on the same day. You can spend the whole day in the cinema – what’s better than that?, ”Murphy told IGN recently.

Christopher Nolan

“Summer, in a healthy marketplace, is always crowded, and we’ve been doing this a long time. I think for those of us who care about movies, we’ve been really waiting to have a crowded marketplace again, and now it’s here and that’s terrific,” Nolan told IGN recently.