'Barbie' stars Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa and Ryan Gosling rule the movie's world premiere, check pictures

The world premiere of the upcoming movie 'Barbie' took place at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California on July 9, 2023. The movie is set to release in the United States on July 21, 2023. Margot Robbie, left, and Ryan Gosling arrive at the premiere of "Barbie" on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In the event on Sunday, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Dua Lipa were the notable stars who attended the premiere. Many of the stars dazzled at the event in full pink Barbie doll-inspired looks.

The fantasy movie is based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, an American toy manufacturing company. It has been directed by Greta Gerwig. The movie's story revolves around how Barbie and Ken explore the real world after being expelled from "Barbie Land" for being less-than-perfect dolls.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are the lead actor and actress respectively in the upcoming movie. Margot stars as Barbie in the movie while Ryan has played the role of Barbie's boyfriend, Ken.

Check out pictures of some of the high-profile stars who graced the occasion.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling with Margot Robbie.(Getty Images)

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa(Getty Images)

Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig(Getty Images)

Michael Cera

Michael Cera(Getty Images)

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp(Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the film has encountered controversy over its depiction of the nine-dash line in the world map as shown in the movie. Vietnam has chosen to ban the movie in its country.

On the matter, Warner Bros spokesperson spoke with Variety and said, "The map in Barbie Land is a child-like crayon drawing. The doodles depict Barbie's make-believe journey from Barbie Land to the 'real world.' It was not intended to make any type of statement." The childlike map, with scribbles and a hashtag, drew the attention of Vietnam earlier this week. The said scene has a board with the world map roughly drawn on it. Next to Asia, there are only eight lines and not in shape at par with official global maps.