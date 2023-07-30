David Beckham ends friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Report

Football legend David Beckham has reportedly ended his friendship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. According to a report by New York Post, the Beckhams were accused of leaking sources about Harry-Meghan. David Beckham, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(File)

A source told The Mail on Sunday that David is "absolutely furious” after accusations were made during a tense phone call between the Beckhams and Harry-Meghan.

“Any making up now is so unlikely,” the insider claimed.

Notably, Beckhams were in attendance during the royal couple's marriage in 2018. Amid the reported fallout, Meghan's friendship with another person with first name Victoria has grown. Victoria Jackson is an influential businesswoman and the couple’s neighbor in Montecito, California.

“Victoria [Jackson] is a dynamic force. She’s someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life. She and Meghan bond on many levels. They are extremely close, they adore each other,” a second source told the outlet.

Reportedly, Meghan has also developed a close-knit circle of friends in Hollywood who are very protective of her. She is on good terms with hair stylist Amanda Leone as well as Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, the CEO of William Morris Endeavor, and his wife, fashion designer Sarah Staudinger. Meghan’s former “Suits” co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Abigail Spencer also form part of the royal couple's inner circle of friends.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Harry-Meghan are contemplating relocating from their current abode in Montecito to a new home in Malibu. Reportedly, the royal couple have been house hunting secretly in Malibu which is closer to Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. The relocation is being planned as Meghan wants to relaunch her acting career in Hollywood. However, a security expert named Kent Moyer who is the boss of the Beverly Hills-based World Protection Group, has warned the royal couple from shifting to Malibu.

“If they’re bothered by the paparazzi and intruders at their mansion in Montecito 90 miles away, it will be considerably worse in Malibu, where their profile will be even higher," Moyer told The Express.