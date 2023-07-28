Home / World News / Meghan Markle's ‘Suits’ sets new streaming record of viewership, four years after series end

Meghan Markle's ‘Suits’ sets new streaming record of viewership, four years after series end

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jul 28, 2023 12:05 PM IST

The legal drama series "Suits" ran from 2011 to 2019 in which Meghan starred in the role of Rachel Zane.

Meghan Markle starrer drama series 'Suits' which ended in 2019, has seen a dramatic turnaround in its fortunes. According to Nielsen’s streaming ratings for June 26-July 2, Suits topped the title with 3.14 billion minutes viewed. The Witcher got the second place with 1.31 billion minutes viewed.

Meghan Markle(REUTERS)
Meghan Markle(REUTERS)

With its huge numbers, Suits shattered the viewing time record for an acquired series which was previously held by "Manifest" with 2.49 billion minutes viewership in June 2021.

Interestingly, the numbers are only for the views on TV sets and those in the United States. It means, the minutes watched on computers or mobile devices not been counted which could possibly further increase the stats for "Suits".

The legal drama series "Suits" ran from 2011 to 2019 in which Meghan starred in the role of Rachel Zane. The series enthralled viewers for nine seasons but Meghan left after season 7 as she got engaged to Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry in 2017.

Meghan married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couple have two children namely son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

ALSO READ| Cyanide poisoning! Did Oppenheimer really try to kill his professor as shown in movie ? the scientist's grandson says…

Meghan and Harry have left their royal life in Britain and are currently living in California. The couple's relationship with the British Royal Family has been going downhill ever since. The release of Harry's memoir "Spare" further heightened the tensions as he made many disclosures and claims in the book which were blatantly against his relatives including his father King Charles III and brother Prince William.

Notably, there have been recent reports of Harry-Meghan being seriously worried about their future in America after the termination of their $20 million deal with Spotify. The couple are reportedly tensed about their finances and even contemplating moving back to England by striking a truce with their royal relatives.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out