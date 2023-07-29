Risk of a terrorist attack or kidnap attempt: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry warned about shifting from Montecito

There have been reports of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning to shift from their current home in Montecito, California. Reportedly, the royal couple have been house hunting in Malibu. The relocation is being planned to get closer to Beverly Hills and Los Angeles in view of Meghan's attempt to relaunch her acting career in Hollywood. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry(File)

Meanwhile, a security expert has warned about the possible repercussions and safety issues that may arise out of such a relocation by Harry-Meghan.

“If they’re bothered by the paparazzi and intruders at their mansion in Montecito 90 miles away, it will be considerably worse in Malibu, where their profile will be even higher," Kent Moyer, boss of the Beverly Hills-based World Protection Group told The Express.

“Far more serious, however, is the risk of a terrorist attack or kidnap attempt on them and their family," added Moyer.

“As things stand, any tourist – let alone a trained assassin – can easily find their home,” explained Moyer.

ALSO READ| Pickup truck seen outside Kevin Costner's home as ex-wife Christine's eviction date nears

Moyer highlighted that the couple's Montecito home is already quite popular among the tourists. And if Meghan and Harry shift to a property in Malibu, that might attract “ten times the attention.”

“It’s also disturbing that their names are right there in local public records of property ownership."

“Most high-risk VIPs form anonymous-sounding companies through which they buy homes, so they can’t be traced so easily. Harry and Meghan simply haven’t bothered with this very easy step,” explained Moyer.

The security expert highlighted the unfavourable infrastructure in Malibu which might jeopardise Harry-Meghan safety in case they require a quick escape.

“The main access road, Pacific Coast Highway, is very narrow in parts and often blocked in winter by mudslides and landslides. That would be a nightmare if they were looking to escape an attack by car."

“The fact is, they should be vanishing from public view completely unless they are attending a public function. Turning themselves into even higher profile targets and telling everyone where they live is not the answer,” explained Moyer.