Pickup truck seen outside Kevin Costner's home as ex-wife Christine's eviction date nears

Is Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner finally vacating his home? On Friday, moving vans were photographed outside Kevin's mansion in Santa Barbara, California. Notably, Christine had received a court order to vacate the property by July 31. Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner(File)

As per the pictures, several large U-Hauls and a pickup truck were seen parked outside Kevin's $145 million property. Around the vehicles, piles of cardboard boxes were also seen.

Kevin has been trying to get Christine to vacate the home amid their ongoing divorce process. The "Yellowstone" star even went the legal route to evict his estranged wife from the property. As per their prenup, Christine was supposed to vacate the home before completing 30 days since the date of filing of divorce but she had refused to leave.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled in favour of Kevin and asked Christine to vacate their shared home. The judge also ruled that Christine would need Kevin's permission to take anything from the property other than her personal belongings.

ALSO READ| Buckingham Palace removed Meghan Markle's name from her son Archie's birth certificate: Report

Recently, Court ordered Kevin to pay Christine nearly $130,000 per month in child support. The huge money was much bigger than the amount that the "Yellowstone" star had expected to pay.

The ongoing divorce process between the estranged couple has been in the limelight and involved several legal disputes. In June, Kevin had accused Christine of spending his $95,000 without permission, to fund expenses for the divorce.

As per court documents, Christine has listed April 11 as the date of their separation and filed for divorce over irreconcilable differences between them. The couple's marriage lasted for over 18 years during which they were blessed with three children namely two sons- 15-year-old Cayden and 14-year-old Hayes and a daughter Grace, 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON