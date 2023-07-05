‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner gives deadline to estranged wife Christine to vacate his home

"Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner has given a deadline to estranged wife Christine Baumgartner to vacate his multimillion-dollar home in Santa Barbara, California. According to people.com who obtained new court documents on the couple's ongoing divorce, Kevin has request Christine to pack her bags and leave his separate property residence by no later than July 13, 2023. Kevin Costner with his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Notably, Kevin has been struggling to get Christine out of his Santa Barbara home for weeks now. As per their prenup, Christine was supposed to vacate the home before completing 30 days since the date of filing of divorce but she refused to leave.

In the start of June, Kevin alleged that Christine was not willing to leave his home as she wanted to force him to agree to "various financial demands." Responding to the allegations, Christine through her lawyer argued that "the legal basis for Kevin's request to kick his wife and children out of their home is all but nonexistent".

"It’s disingenuous to bring the kids into this. This has nothing to do with the kids. The kids’ foundation is solid. This is all about Christine. Kevin has gone above and beyond in providing Christine the necessary means to find a suitable place for her to move," a source close to Kevin was quoted as saying by people.com then.

Recently, it was reported that Christine would leave the $145 million property under one condition. She put the condition asking Kevin to ensure that she has enough money to support herself and won't be penniless. Christine has demanded $250,000 monthly in child support payments.

As per court documents, Christine has listed April 11 as the date of their separation and filed for divorce over irreconcilable differences between them. The couple had got married in September 2004. During their marriage which lasted for over 18 years, they were blessed with three children namely two sons- Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14 and a daughter Grace, 12.

