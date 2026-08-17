Trump Says Israel Should Stop Striking Gaza

TEL AVIV—President Trump said Israel shouldn’t be striking targets in Gaza, as his envoy Jared Kushner met Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to salvage the president’s floundering plan to disarm Hamas and end the war. Jared Kushner met with Hamas officials on Sunday and Israel's prime minister on Monday. In a rare public break between the close allies, Netanyahu last week rejected Trump’s plan for a phased disarmament by Hamas and after a brief pause resumed near-daily strikes against Palestinian militants in the enclave, including some that Israel says took part in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack and hostage taking. Trump told Fox News on Monday that Israel shouldn’t be carrying out those attacks, because he said Hamas has agreed to lay down its weapons. “Ultimately, they are giving up their guns,” Trump said, according to Fox chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst.

Netanyahu’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment. Trump announced in late July that Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group, had agreed to a 15-point road map that would ultimately lead to Hamas surrendering its weapons to Palestinian authorities in exchange for the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip. But the two foes disagree over which side must go first. Israel has refused to pull back until Hamas has been disarmed. The visit by Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and one of his closest advisers, signaled the president’s growing frustration over the stagnating plan, which his administration has touted as a diplomatic success while it struggles to wind down its war with Iran.

People walk past the rubble of residential buildings in Gaza City,