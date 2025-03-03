Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stun in ‘Wicked’-themed dresses at Oscars 2025 | See photos

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walked the Oscars 2025 red carpet in stunning Wicked-themed dresses. The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, and will air live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. Oscars 2025: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stun in ‘Wicked’-themed dresses (REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Ariana Grande's dress

This year, Grande wore a stunning dress that is a variation on a look from Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 ‘Icarus’ collection, according to Buzzfeed. Mimi Cuttrell, her stylist, noted on Instagram that Grande’s version is custom. It is a little pinker and more sparkly than what was seen on the runway. The dress has more than 190,000 crystals. Notably, Grande recently wore a look from the same collection on the cover of the Hollywood Reporter.

Grande shared a few snaps in the dress on Instagram, captioning it, “Oscars i love you @danielroseberry @schiaparelli @theacademy i am floating with gratitude”.

For her makeup, Grande wore her brand r.e.m. beauty in a look artist Michael Anthony created. To be more specific, it is the "wicked ozdust eyeshadow palette paired with our new eclipse blush + lip stick in 'matinee'," according to an X post by the brand. The jewellery is De Beers.

Ariana Grande poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci(REUTERS)

Cynthia Erivo's dress

Erivo, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal as Elphaba in Wicked, wore a custom Louis Vuitton dark green velvet bustier gown, which appears to be a homage to the character. The bow-like bodice and a high collar with a full skirt enhanced her look as she graced the red carpet.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)

“It takes a while and every time we do a carpet we do them over,” Erivo told Zuri Hall on the Live From E! The Oscars 2025 red carpet March 2. “This time we did a proper ode to Oz. The Emerald City, all the green and the gold and the guild.”

Erivo’s red carpet nails stole the show, thanks to Los Angeles-based nail tech Mycah Dior – there was a clock encrusted on one finger, and a stunning gold design on another. “She made it by hand,” Erivo said.

Cynthia Erivo poses during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni(REUTERS)

Of her dress, Erivo said, “I always wanted a big dress for the Oscars if I made it here. And here we are in this wonderful, giant big green dress. And I feel amazing in it.”