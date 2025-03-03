Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo stun in ‘Wicked’-themed dresses at Oscars 2025 | See photos
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo walked the Oscars 2025 red carpet in stunning Wicked-themed dresses. The 97th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien, and will air live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.
Ariana Grande's dress
This year, Grande wore a stunning dress that is a variation on a look from Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 ‘Icarus’ collection, according to Buzzfeed. Mimi Cuttrell, her stylist, noted on Instagram that Grande’s version is custom. It is a little pinker and more sparkly than what was seen on the runway. The dress has more than 190,000 crystals. Notably, Grande recently wore a look from the same collection on the cover of the Hollywood Reporter.
Grande shared a few snaps in the dress on Instagram, captioning it, “Oscars i love you @danielroseberry @schiaparelli @theacademy i am floating with gratitude”.
For her makeup, Grande wore her brand r.e.m. beauty in a look artist Michael Anthony created. To be more specific, it is the "wicked ozdust eyeshadow palette paired with our new eclipse blush + lip stick in 'matinee'," according to an X post by the brand. The jewellery is De Beers.
Cynthia Erivo's dress
Erivo, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal as Elphaba in Wicked, wore a custom Louis Vuitton dark green velvet bustier gown, which appears to be a homage to the character. The bow-like bodice and a high collar with a full skirt enhanced her look as she graced the red carpet.
“It takes a while and every time we do a carpet we do them over,” Erivo told Zuri Hall on the Live From E! The Oscars 2025 red carpet March 2. “This time we did a proper ode to Oz. The Emerald City, all the green and the gold and the guild.”
Erivo’s red carpet nails stole the show, thanks to Los Angeles-based nail tech Mycah Dior – there was a clock encrusted on one finger, and a stunning gold design on another. “She made it by hand,” Erivo said.
Of her dress, Erivo said, “I always wanted a big dress for the Oscars if I made it here. And here we are in this wonderful, giant big green dress. And I feel amazing in it.”