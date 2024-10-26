Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty and son Ahan buy 8.01 crore property in Mumbai: Square Yards

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, along with his son Ahan Shetty, has purchased a 1,200-square feet property in Mumbai for ₹8.01 crore through a bank auction, property registration documents accessed through proptech platform Square Yards showed. Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty and son Ahan buy ₹ 8.01 crore property in Mumbai(HT files)

According to the documents, the property is located in Khar West (Bandra) neighbourhood of the financial capital. It was a ‘Sale Certificate’ and the property was acquired by the father and son through a bank auction purchase, Square Yards said.

Further, the transaction was finalised in October 2024 and included a stamp duty fee of ₹40.08 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000, the documents showed.

Also Read: From Amitabh Bachchan to Kriti Sanon and Suhana Khan, celebrities who've invested in land this year

Sunil Shetty could not be reached for a comment.

Square Yards noted that several other prominent celebrities, such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, KL Rahul, and Athiya Shetty, have recently made investments in Bandra, Mumbai. It is a highly desirable area, due to proximity to the Bandra-Kurla Complex and commercial hubs of Worli and Andheri.

The locality is highly sought-after amongst high-profile homebuyers owing to premium amenities along with excellent infrastructure and connectivity to not only the key areas but also the international airport, Square Yards said.

Bollywood property deals

Earlier this week, Bollywood father-son duo Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan made headlines for purchasing 10 apartments worth ₹24.95 crore in Mumbai's Mulund area.

The 10 apartments have been purchased in a project named Oberoi Eternia by Oberoi Realty, according to the property registration documents shared by Square Yards.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan on a real estate shopping spree, buy 10 flats for ₹24.95 crore in Mumbai

Eight of the ten apartments have a carpet area of 1,049 square feet each and two span 912 square feet per unit, the documents showed.

A stamp duty of ₹1.50 crore along with registration fees of ₹3 lakh was paid for the 10 apartments, according to the documents. All apartments were registered on October 9, 2024.

For decades, Mumbai’s property market has attracted its share of interest from the Bollywood fraternity as a preferred area of investment, especially commercial properties. The long list of celebrity clientele features several marquee names, including some from the younger generation of actors such as Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read: Mumbai developers of boutique real estate projects not keen to sell apartments to Bollywood stars

Experts credit high rental yields in commercial properties and capital appreciation of residential real estate in the financial capital, for the trend.